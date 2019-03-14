The phrase "free money at Amazon" usually sounds sketchy, but this Thrifter-approved offer is 100% legit. Amazon is giving away free $3 credits to Prime members who borrow their first Prime Reading book. That's it. That's all you have to do. If you don't have a Prime membership yet, click here for a free 30-day trial.

Simply head to this page and click "Borrow your first book." Read any of the Prime Reading books or magazines, which are free with your Prime membership. Then look out for your $3 Amazon credit to hit your email within 48 hours.

This offer ends on April 19th. The credit applies to products and digital content that's sold by Amazon.com. Note that the promotional credit does expire, at the end of the day on April 30th, 2019. Luckily, I know a website full of Amazon deals.

What are you waiting for? Go get your free money.

