Head to Amazon and score yourself a copy of Mark Twain: The Complete Novels for only $0.99. In print, this would run you $17, so getting the Kindle edition for only $1 is truly a steal. The reviews are stellar. Alternatively, this deal is valid at the Google Play store.

You don't need a Kindle to read this. Just use one of Amazon's free Kindle reading apps for iOS, Android, PC, or Mac. Prefer audiobooks? That's on sale too, for $0.82.

Your purchase includes the following:

The Gilded Age: A Tale of Today

The Adventures of Tom Sawyer

The Prince and the Pauper

The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn

A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court

The American Claimant

Tom Sawyer Abroad

The Tragedy of Pudd'nhead Wilson

Tom Sawyer, Detective

Personal Recollections of Joan of Arc

A Double Barrelled Detective Story

A Horse's tale

The Mysterious Stranger

This isn't the only classics multipack available for cheap. You can also get Charles Dickens: The Complete Novels for $0.49, as well as Jane Austen: The Complete Novels for $0.99. Avid or aspiring readers should know that Kindle Unlimited memberships are 40% off, too. Kindle Unlimited gets you access to millions of books for one low monthly cost.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.