Head to Amazon and score yourself a copy of Mark Twain: The Complete Novels for only $0.99. In print, this would run you $17, so getting the Kindle edition for only $1 is truly a steal. The reviews are stellar. Alternatively, this deal is valid at the Google Play store.

You don't need a Kindle to read this. Just use one of Amazon's free Kindle reading apps for iOS, Android, PC, or Mac. Prefer audiobooks? That's on sale too, for $0.82.

Your purchase includes the following:

  • The Gilded Age: A Tale of Today
  • The Adventures of Tom Sawyer
  • The Prince and the Pauper
  • The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn
  • A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court
  • The American Claimant
  • Tom Sawyer Abroad
  • The Tragedy of Pudd'nhead Wilson
  • Tom Sawyer, Detective
  • Personal Recollections of Joan of Arc
  • A Double Barrelled Detective Story
  • A Horse's tale
  • The Mysterious Stranger

This isn't the only classics multipack available for cheap. You can also get Charles Dickens: The Complete Novels for $0.49, as well as Jane Austen: The Complete Novels for $0.99. Avid or aspiring readers should know that Kindle Unlimited memberships are 40% off, too. Kindle Unlimited gets you access to millions of books for one low monthly cost.

