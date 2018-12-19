A Kindle Unlimited Membership normally costs $120 at Amazon, but right now you can score an amazing 33% discount, making the total just $80.31. This is a rare promotion and an offer we don't expect to see again for a long while. You can give it as a gift, too, which would surely delight any readers you know and love. Amazon will email the recipient with redemption instructions on the date you specify, and they can immediately start the membership or exchange it for an Amazon gift card if you completely miss the mark. Which, honestly, probably won't happen, because this service is amazing.

I've been a Kindle Unlimited member for over a year, and it is well worth the cost. It's one of those memberships that I don't think I'll ever cancel. You get access to over a million titles, spanning from technical documents to cookbooks to fantasy novels to nonfiction. Need a self-help book? Want to re-read Harry Potter for the seventeenth time? It's all there, and it's all free with your membership.

You don't need a Kindle to read, either, although you can score a discount on both the budget option and the all-new waterproof Kindle Paperwhite right now. Amazon makes it easy to read thanks to its free Kindle reading apps for iOS, Android, PC, and Mac. If you don't want to dive straight in, you can try Kindle Unlimited for free, and take a test-run before you commit.

You can keep up to ten titles at a time, and when you feel like swapping them out, the process is seamless. I'm always shocked at the wide variety of available options. More than a dozen times, I've gone to purchase a Thrifter Kindle book deal, only to find that the title in question is already free thanks to Kindle Unlimited. You can take advantage of thousands of audiobooks, too, if you want to spice up your commute or listen while you cook and clean. The options are almost endless. If this all sounds enticing, be sure to get in on this stellar discount before it expires.

