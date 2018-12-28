As part of Amazon's Digital Day promotion, the company is offering three months of Kindle Unlimited for only $0.99 total. A month of the unlimited eBook service would normally cost you $10, so this deal is a nice way of saving close to $30 and seeing whether the service is right for you. Your membership will continue after the trial has run out if you don't remember to cancel ahead of time. If you are already certain that Kindle Unlimited is for you, you can sign up for a whole year of the service for $80 — saving you 33% off the usual price.

Kindle Unlimited gives you access to over 1 million titles to read on your own time at no extra cost. Popular magazines are offered as well. The best part of the service is that you can read the titles available anywhere you want using either a Kindle or one of the many devices which support the Kindle app.

You can share this gift of reading with a child right now too; though Kindle Unlimited isn't completely appropriate for young readers, Amazon does offer FreeTime Unlimited which gives your child access to thousands of books, games, shows, and more, the same way Kindle Unlimited unlocks novels for your account. Right now you can sign them up for a three-month trial at only $2.99.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.