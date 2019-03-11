Woot has several refurbished iPhone 7 models on sale today with prices starting at just $220. These phones may have some signs of cosmetic wear, but have been tested to ensure they are in full working condition and come with a 90-day Woot warranty.

The promotion includes the iPhone 7 with 32GB or 128GB of storage, in rose gold or black color options. Prices range from $219.99 to $259.99 for these devices. The iPhone 7 might not be the most current generation iPhone, but it has solid specs for day-to-day use and supports Apple's latest iOS 12 software. It has a 4.7-inch Retina HD display with 3D Touch and fingerprint tech. The pixel resolution is 1334x750 at 326 ppi. The rear camera is 12MP and the front camera is 7MP. The processor is an A10 chip, which is only slightly behind the A11 inside the iPhone 8. iPhone 7 is also the first splash, water, and dust resistant iPhone with a rating of IP67. Check out our review of the device for a more detailed insight.

All of the phones in the sale are unlocked to work with GSM carriers and one of the 128GB configurations is also CDMA unlocked. Remember, these devices are only available until the end of the day, so don't wait!

See at Woot

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.