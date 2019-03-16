The Twelve South BookBook CaddySack travel case is on sale for $39.99 at Amazon today. This deal marks a return to its lowest price ever there, saving you $10 off its regular cost.

You may already be familiar with Twelve South's line of BookBook cases for MacBook laptops. They're beautiful, handmade leather cases which were designed to look like an antique book, for both style and a bit of theft deterrent. However, this CaddySack edition is built for your smaller tech essentials, from your charging cables and AirPods to your MacBook's power adapter and more. The case features elastic bands inside to help keep your cables organized and tidy, along with a dedicated spot for your MacBook's wall charger.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.