Your iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus does it all: maps, playlists, calls, and more. Driving safely, though, means keeping your hands on the wheel and off your iPhone. So how do you navigate, jam, and answer safely and in style? With one of these car mounts!
All mounts in this roundup will fit iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus and just about anything older!
- TechMatte MagGrip CD slot magnetic universal car mount
- Logitech Drive One-Touch smartphone car mount
- TechMatte MagGrip air vent magnetic universal car mount
- iOttie Easy One Touch 3 (V2.0) universal car mount phone holder
- ProClip mobile mounting solutions
- Ram Mount Universal X
- Spigen Kuel AP12T
TechMatte MagGrip CD slot magnetic universal car mount
The TechMatte MagGrip CD offers you a place to put your iPhone while putting your virtually obsolete CD player to good use. It won't take up any dashboard or windshield real estate, so your view won't be obstructed at all. Your viewing angle is completely adjustable so you can clearly see maps for navigation.
A strong magnetic plate attaches to the back of your iPhone and then sticks to the mount, even through a case, so you're not constantly removing the case every time you get into the car. A magnet also means a cradle-free design, so all of your iPhone's ports are available and none of the screen is blocked. If you want a car mount that's fuss-free, TechMatte is the one you're looking for.
Logitech Drive One-Touch smartphone car mount
If you prefer a dashboard or windshield mount, you need to consider Logitech Drive One-Touch. With one quick twist, it mounts to your dashboard or your windshield, and it can be removed just as easily. This mount is ideal for those who use multiple vehicles and need the car mount to transfer easily; it's also great for single-vehicle households with multiple drivers.
Your iPhone will stay securely in view, thanks to the magnetic universal adapter, which works well through most cases. The only downside is that Logitech only supports horizontal or vertical placement. It does not turn, swivel, or offer an alternate angle. As long as you are satisfied with your iPhone's position, this won't be an issue, but it's good to know in advance.
TechMatte MagGrip air vent magnetic universal car mount
TechMatte's air vent mount is inexpensive and well-reviewed, so you may actually end up buying one for all of your favorite drivers. It even doubles as a kickstand for your iPhone when you take it out of the car. It's like getting two gadgets for the price of one!
The TechMatte MagGrip clips easily onto most air vents and keeps your iPhone easily in sight. No dashboard or windshield space is taken up and no view is obstructed. The mount itself doesn't swivel, but your iPhone is easy to reposition in spite of powerful magnets.
TechMatte's mount is as easy and as simple as it gets!
iOttie Easy One Touch 3 (V2.0) universal car mount phone holder
To avoid magnets and adapters altogether, take a look at the iOttie Easy One Touch. With one push of your finger, your iPhone locks into place, and with another push, releases. This new and improved version has extra space for larger phones while keeping the side arms minimal and away from your screen. The sticky gel pad on the base and included dashboard pad make it easy to attach the mount to your your dashboard or your windshield.
The telescopic arm adds another inch of space between your iPhone and the mount for better viewing. That arm also pivots up and down 180 degrees while allowing you to fully adjust the position of your iPhone. If you're on the road for hours on end and regularly switching drivers, the ability to adjust your car mount this much is absolutely necessary. iOttie is secure enough to withstand whatever bumps and turns your commute throws at you and your iPhone won't budge one bit.
ProClip mobile mounting solutions
For a completely customized car mount, direct your attention to ProClip. They offer a two-part car mount solution that you customize for your specific needs. Firstly, you select your iPhone 7 or 7 Plus from the menu, and indicate whether or not you want to factor in the case you use. You'll be given a variety of six to eight images to choose from with specs and details for each phone holder offered.
Once you've decided on your iPhone holder, you move on to the custom mounting base. Select the kind of base you want (dashboard, pedestal, and so on) and select the vehicle you drive. The bases you will be selecting from are designed to snap into the seams of your dashboard or grip the necessary panels, so no sticky pads or bolts are necessary. Eliminate the guessing by customizing every aspect of your car mount and know that it's going to fit just the way you want it to.
Ram Mount Universal X
The Ram Mount Universal X is as heavy duty as they come. Made from composite and stainless steel, this mount could outlast your vehicle. On rough terrain like construction sites or off road adventures, your iPhone will stay in place and the industrial strength suction cup will stay exactly where you installed it. The installation is quick, clean, and ideal for windshield mounting.
The arm and iPhone holder are adjustable to any angle that works for you. The spring loaded holder has rubber coated tips so your phone won't be damaged, and even the thickest case will fit. It's easy to lock your iPhone in and just as easy to remove it. In spite of the heavy construction of the overall mount, it doesn't obstruct your view in the slightest.
Spigen Kuel AP12T
Spigen's newer mount, the Kuel AP12T, is a relative facsimile of the iOttie Easy One Touch, but it comes in a little less expensive and significantly sturdier, according to Amazon reviewer "Bill".
"As soon as I held the Spigen the one thing I noticed is this feels very sturdy, and the tolerances are much tighter than the iOttie."[sic] (Amazon reviewer "Bill ")
The Kuel is a dashboard mount that adheres via suction cup, and it can be oriented just about any way you like, with an telescopic arm and rotating head that lets you mount your phone the way you want to. The one-touch systems makes mounting and unmounting your iPhone 7 easy — you just have to press it in and the arms automatically lock it in place.
The Kuel is perfect for anyone who needs a sturdy mount that won't get its jimmies rustled when you hit a bump.
What do you use?
If you've got a favorite car mount for your iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus, even if it didn't make this list, let us know all about it in the comments!
Best car mounts for iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus
I use a Kenu Airframe+ when I am going to be in a different vehicle. For my personal vehicle I keep a Proclip mounted. I have tried several other mounts and none of them seemed to work as well as my Proclip, a bit on the expensive side but I think it's worth the money if you want your phone to stay mounted securely all the time.
Breffo Spiderpodium. Not as fancy as those listed here, but more secure than it's looks suggest, and I got it on sale for cheap.
I use ram mounts for my phone and iPad mini(for GPS) and they have been fantastic. I recommend getting aluminum extensions in lieu of the plastic ones.
I like the Ram mount best.... 'Once you, can' take it off' ..
How can u hear or do shout into your phone as hands-free with the phone volume up full bolt? I would have Bluetooth or something.
I used to have the viser cip for mic.. but there is nothing better than a professional installation... Antenna on the root, and get better coverage
I like the vent magnet mounts the best. For my car it's close enough to the windshield and easy to stick on and off. Whoever came up with those, I Thank You!
Do you use your phone on long road trips? I would be worried with the AC or heat blowing on the phone for a few hours. Have you experienced any issues with that?
yes, in the winter time the phone does get hot when the vent is on heat but i try to keep the heat on the feet or defrost usually so it doesnt affect me. the summer time the phone fogs up after being in the direct ac and then the humidity as soon as you get out of the car.
I started with a Quadlock for my bicycle, and now I have the armband for when I'm running and the windshield mount for the car. I like the phone case and moving it from one mount to the other is a simple 1/8th turn to lock it in place.
I love the iMustech®Air Vent Car Mount for my iPhone 6 and my wife's Samsung Galaxy S5. It fits both of our phones and I can touch the edges of my screen without the mount being in the way. I owned
many window mounts before and most of them continuously fall off the window while I'm driving. I can't have unnecessary distractions like that so I started buying air vent mounts which works perfectly for my car.
https://www.amazon.com/iMustech%C2%AEAir-Holder-Galaxy-iPhone-Devices/dp...
I previously had the version below but the clamps on the side annoyed me when I swipe from the edges as I mentioned before.
https://www.amazon.com/iMustech%C2%AE-1Universal-Samsung-Vehicles-Windsh...
I have a ProClip solution for my iPhone. I really like it. Only issue is the price. Depending on your mount and holder, it can cost in excess of $50.
When I originally got it, I only needed the holder as my then-car had an in-dash mount plate installed.
When I upgrade from my iPhone6 this year, purely because of price I'm probably going to change mounts to a universal portable one like the Airframe or one of the magnetic options.
I like the Kenu. Very handy for travel. Only problem I have is leaving them in the rental car.
Aikema makes a great mount. I've tried a bunch and i like this the best.
We use these in our cars. Made by Anker https://www.anker.com/products/A7133011.
I recently started using the Belkin Vent Mount. It is pretty sturdy and holds my 6s plus in place.
I always had the unfortunate scenes of car mounts that either come unstuck every time u go over a bump in the road, or ones that act like 'Tarzan grip', once u get 'em on, u have a job taking them off.. (speaking of TomTom)
My only biggest concern with all of them mobile car mounts is the speaker.... are they clear,,,? do u need to speak loudly then normal ? in Perception to how close or far the mic is...
I did try the air-vents ones but since the air vents are usually (at least the drivers air vent) is close to the well, u end up hitting the phone..
And if the mount is the middle vent, well, i could never use it like that.... I'm right handed.
I use the CelGo Car Cell Phone Holder - http://celbot.com/
Works well, out of the way, easy to adjust and no blocked vents (need all a/c vents - live in AZ).
I've had a Pro Clip mount for years and have used it for all versions of my iPhone. They make a universal mount that has screws on the back (which can be loosened by hand) that allow you to adjust the width of the clip for whatever phone you have. Because of this cases aren't an issue. I even use it for my 160GB iPod. The only downfall, which isn't a big deal, is that the iPhones have gotten thinner and the universal clip has a deep enough slot to hold an iPhone 3 (and my iPod). This means thin phones will be held in place but will tilt a little. With normal driving, though, it's not an issue and none of my phones have ever fallen out of it. Solid equipment. Very well made. Had it for 12 years now. Highly recommended.
Steelie is simple and works great in the car, at home, in the office, out and about taking selfies aka using the apple watch to trigger the iphone's camera.
https://www.amazon.com/Nite-Ize-Steelie-Cellphones-Magnetic/dp/B00BAQKRH...
How is the iOttie? Does it damage the dashboard?
Airframe+
I'm a fan of the Kenu Airframe. Very minimal and holds the phone firmly in place.