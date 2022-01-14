Best wireless chargers for multiple devices iMore 2022
For any Apple junkie like me, the charging situation can become a bit ridiculous. Multiple cords and wireless chargers can become tangled across the nightstand each night as you search for more outlets to plug all those adapters into. Anyone with lots of Apple products will appreciate the convenience of owning one of the best wireless chargers for multiple devices. These are devices that provide multiple wireless and wired charging ports for charging iPhones, AirPods, iPads, and Apple Watches at the same time. If you have a MagSafe-equipped iPhone, then the Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE PRO 3-in-1 Wireless Charger has a clear advantage, but there are several excellent designs and brands to choose from in this category.
- Best overall: Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger
- Best compact size: Apple's MagSafe Duo Charger
- Best design: NYTSTND QUAD TRAY MagSafe
- Best versatility: Scosche BaseLynx Modular Charging System Pro Kit
- Best value: JoyGeek Wireless Charging Station
- Best for travel: Einova by Eggtronic Power Bar
Best overall: Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE PRO 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe
The Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe is the only wireless charging station I've seen that elevates both the iPhone and the Apple Watch in a front-facing, easy-to-access position. This charging stand uses iPhone MagSafe technology and the Apple Watch's built-in magnets to elevate the devices. It also has a charging pad on the base for Apple AirPods.
The beauty of this device is that you can continue to use the iPhone and Apple Watch while they charge because of the convenient mounted position. It also supports Nightstand Mode on the Apple Watch so that the watch continues to display the time as long as it's mounted on the charger. The streamlined design comes in two colors and fits into most interior styles. This is the perfect charging station for any Apple lover's bedside table.
Pros:
- Charges iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods at the same time
- Elevates iPhone and Apple Watch in a convenient, front-facing position
- Supports MagSafe and Nightstand Mode
- Supports fast 15W charging for iPhone
Cons:
- AirPods must be placed perfectly to charge
- Only works with MagSafe cases on the iPhone
Best compact size: Apple's MagSafe Duo Charger
The foldable Apple MagSafe Duo Charger is extra-small and pocketable. The double wireless charger lies flat as it simultaneously charges your iPhone and Apple Watch. When it's not in use, you can fold it down into an even smaller size that's easy to carry in your bag or pocket. Since it's equipped with MagSafe, it aligns automatically with any MagSafe-enabled iPhone for optimal charging, and the Apple Watch charging connector flips up so you can charge your watch in Nightstand Mode.
Even though it doesn't charge more than two devices at once, you can also use the wireless charging pad to charge any Qi-enabled device, such as AirPods. Despite the compact size of this charger, it is powerful, with charging speeds of up to 14W. Keep in mind that if you don't already own a 20W USB-C charging adapter, you will need to buy one to use with this device.
Pros:
- Small, compact, and efficient
- Fast-charging
- Supports MagSafe and Nightstand Mode
Cons:
- Only charges two devices at a time
- Does not include wall adapter
Best design: NYTSTND QUAD TRAY MagSafe
For a multi-functional charging station that also looks like a million bucks, the NYTSTND Quad Tray is a beautifully designed dock in a flat tray-like shape. The Quad Tray includes wireless charging pads for the iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods to charge simultaneously. It also features a built-in Lightning or USB-C connector that will charge your iPad simultaneously.
Because it is MagSafe-enabled, this dock will charge the iPhone at optimal speed and keep it in place. The Apple Watch charger supports Nightstand Mode, and the iPad charger keeps the iPad propped up in an optimal viewing position. It's a convenient solution all-around, and this station happens to look slick while it charges all your devices.
Pros:
- Attractive design with several color combos available
- Charges four devices at once
- Compatible with MagSafe and Nightstand Mode
Cons:
- It's expensive
Best versatility: Scosche BaseLynx Modular Charging System Pro Kit
If you and your family have many Apple devices spread out across several people, a standard charging station might not be enough. This modular charging system from Scosche allows you to attach multiple charging docks as needed so you can charge as many devices as you need. The standard kit comes with one charging pad for iPhone, one Apple Watch charging pad, multiple charging ports for wired charging, and a vertical storage system to place multiple iPads or iPhones.
If that's not quite enough for your family, you can buy more charging pads for the iPhone, Watch, or AirPods and connect them to the same modular system. Since it supports wired charging as well, the options are pretty limitless. Keep all of your family's devices organized and charged with this modular kit.
Pros:
- Modular system can charge many different devices at once
- Also supports wired charging
- Vertical storage solution helps keep devices organized
Cons:
- It's expensive
Best value: JoyGeek Wireless Charging Station
Wireless charging stations don't generally come cheap, but JoyGeek's Wireless Charging Station comes in at a surprisingly affordable price point. Despite its low price and compact size, this dock can charge the iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at the same time. The streamlined design keeps each device stacked up in a space-saving tower.
Although this charging station is not MagSafe-compatible, it can charge through the back of most cases, so you won't need to remove the case of your iPhone. It supports fast charging and Nightstand Mode, so you can expect the same quality charging experience as with more expensive charging docks.
Pros:
- Affordable
- Space-saving design
- Charges three devices at once
Cons:
- Not MagSafe compatible
Best for travel: Einova by Eggtronic Power Bar
Here's a truly wireless charger that doesn't need to be plugged into a power source to charge multiple devices. The Power Bar by Einova doubles as a power bank that you can use anywhere. It will charge an iPhone, and Apple Watch, and AirPods simultaneously, even when it's not plugged in!
The internal 10,000mAh has enough juice to charge all of your three devices to full capacity before it needs to be charged again. This is an excellent companion to take along on long travel days and airplane rides. If you have multiple Apple devices and you like to travel, the Power Bar is a must-have charging accessory.
Pros:
- Serves as a wireless power bank
- Charges three devices at once
- Contains a 10,000mAh battery
Cons:
- Not compatible with MagSafe
Bottom line
Apple lovers can tidy up their nightstand instantly with one of the best wireless chargers for multiple devices. Here you have duo chargers, triple chargers, and even quadruple chargers that support up to four devices at once! Now you can finally get organized and reduce the clutter of all those power cords.
If you like to see and use your devices while you charge them, the Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe is probably your best bet. This one elevates your MagSafe-compatible iPhone and the Apple Watch, so they are easy to view and easy to use while they charge. Belkin is one of the most trusted third-party accessories manufacturers for Apple products, so you can't go wrong with this one.
Credits — The team that worked on this guide
Jaclyn Kilani Jaclyn is a content writer at iMore. She's a longtime Apple addict with a flair for creating (written works, design, photos; you name it!) on her devices. When she's not churning out new things, Jaclyn loves exploring the world, playing with her children, and good old-fashioned baking. You can find out more about her ex-pat lifestyle on MorningPapaya.com.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Click, clack away with the best mechanical keyboards for Mac!
While there are many who enjoy how the Apple Magic Keyboard feels, others prefer something more tactile and louder. Thankfully, mechanical keyboards are still around. Here are some of our favorites.
Don't hide your iPhone 13! Show it off with a clear case
Don't go with a boring opaque case when you could show off your iPhone 13 to its best advantage. A good clear case is the next best thing to a naked iPhone.
Keep iPhone 13 protection minimal with a stylish thin case
If you love the sleek size and shape of your iPhone 13, a big bulky case is probably not your style. Instead, check out these thin cases that offer some protection without weighing down your handset.