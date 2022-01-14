Best wireless chargers for multiple devices iMore 2022

For any Apple junkie like me, the charging situation can become a bit ridiculous. Multiple cords and wireless chargers can become tangled across the nightstand each night as you search for more outlets to plug all those adapters into. Anyone with lots of Apple products will appreciate the convenience of owning one of the best wireless chargers for multiple devices. These are devices that provide multiple wireless and wired charging ports for charging iPhones, AirPods, iPads, and Apple Watches at the same time. If you have a MagSafe-equipped iPhone, then the Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE PRO 3-in-1 Wireless Charger has a clear advantage, but there are several excellent designs and brands to choose from in this category.

The Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe is the only wireless charging station I've seen that elevates both the iPhone and the Apple Watch in a front-facing, easy-to-access position. This charging stand uses iPhone MagSafe technology and the Apple Watch's built-in magnets to elevate the devices. It also has a charging pad on the base for Apple AirPods. The beauty of this device is that you can continue to use the iPhone and Apple Watch while they charge because of the convenient mounted position. It also supports Nightstand Mode on the Apple Watch so that the watch continues to display the time as long as it's mounted on the charger. The streamlined design comes in two colors and fits into most interior styles. This is the perfect charging station for any Apple lover's bedside table. Pros: Charges iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods at the same time

Elevates iPhone and Apple Watch in a convenient, front-facing position

Supports MagSafe and Nightstand Mode

Supports fast 15W charging for iPhone Cons: AirPods must be placed perfectly to charge

Only works with MagSafe cases on the iPhone

Best overall Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger Charge in midair This sleek charging station from Belkin can charge three devices simultaneously, supporting both MagSafe and Nightstand Mode. $140 from Apple

$150 from Amazon

Best compact size: Apple's MagSafe Duo Charger

The foldable Apple MagSafe Duo Charger is extra-small and pocketable. The double wireless charger lies flat as it simultaneously charges your iPhone and Apple Watch. When it's not in use, you can fold it down into an even smaller size that's easy to carry in your bag or pocket. Since it's equipped with MagSafe, it aligns automatically with any MagSafe-enabled iPhone for optimal charging, and the Apple Watch charging connector flips up so you can charge your watch in Nightstand Mode. Even though it doesn't charge more than two devices at once, you can also use the wireless charging pad to charge any Qi-enabled device, such as AirPods. Despite the compact size of this charger, it is powerful, with charging speeds of up to 14W. Keep in mind that if you don't already own a 20W USB-C charging adapter, you will need to buy one to use with this device. Pros: Small, compact, and efficient

Fast-charging

Supports MagSafe and Nightstand Mode Cons: Only charges two devices at a time

Does not include wall adapter

Best compact size Apple's MagSafe Duo Charger Small but mighty Take this dual charger anywhere with its flat-folding design. The MagSafe Duo Charger will charge your iPhone and Apple Watch. $129 from Apple

$129 from Amazon

$129 from Best Buy

Best design: NYTSTND QUAD TRAY MagSafe

For a multi-functional charging station that also looks like a million bucks, the NYTSTND Quad Tray is a beautifully designed dock in a flat tray-like shape. The Quad Tray includes wireless charging pads for the iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods to charge simultaneously. It also features a built-in Lightning or USB-C connector that will charge your iPad simultaneously. Because it is MagSafe-enabled, this dock will charge the iPhone at optimal speed and keep it in place. The Apple Watch charger supports Nightstand Mode, and the iPad charger keeps the iPad propped up in an optimal viewing position. It's a convenient solution all-around, and this station happens to look slick while it charges all your devices. Pros: Attractive design with several color combos available

Charges four devices at once

Compatible with MagSafe and Nightstand Mode Cons: It's expensive

Best design NYTSTND QUAD TRAY MagSafe Good-looking solution For those who love functional design, the NYTSTND Quad Tray is an attractive charging station that comes in carved oak. $234 from NYTSTND

Best versatility: Scosche BaseLynx Modular Charging System Pro Kit

If you and your family have many Apple devices spread out across several people, a standard charging station might not be enough. This modular charging system from Scosche allows you to attach multiple charging docks as needed so you can charge as many devices as you need. The standard kit comes with one charging pad for iPhone, one Apple Watch charging pad, multiple charging ports for wired charging, and a vertical storage system to place multiple iPads or iPhones. If that's not quite enough for your family, you can buy more charging pads for the iPhone, Watch, or AirPods and connect them to the same modular system. Since it supports wired charging as well, the options are pretty limitless. Keep all of your family's devices organized and charged with this modular kit. Pros: Modular system can charge many different devices at once

Also supports wired charging

Vertical storage solution helps keep devices organized Cons: It's expensive

Best versatility Scosche BaseLynx Modular Charging System Pro Kit Charge allll the things Charge as many devices as you need with this modular charging system. Don't have enough charging pads? Simply add more! $200 from Apple

Best value: JoyGeek Wireless Charging Station

Wireless charging stations don't generally come cheap, but JoyGeek's Wireless Charging Station comes in at a surprisingly affordable price point. Despite its low price and compact size, this dock can charge the iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at the same time. The streamlined design keeps each device stacked up in a space-saving tower. Although this charging station is not MagSafe-compatible, it can charge through the back of most cases, so you won't need to remove the case of your iPhone. It supports fast charging and Nightstand Mode, so you can expect the same quality charging experience as with more expensive charging docks. Pros: Affordable

Space-saving design

Charges three devices at once Cons: Not MagSafe compatible

Best value JoyGeek Wireless Charging Station Don't break the bank This affordable charging station from JoyGeek can handle an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods simultaneously. $50 from Amazon

Best for travel: Einova by Eggtronic Power Bar

Here's a truly wireless charger that doesn't need to be plugged into a power source to charge multiple devices. The Power Bar by Einova doubles as a power bank that you can use anywhere. It will charge an iPhone, and Apple Watch, and AirPods simultaneously, even when it's not plugged in! The internal 10,000mAh has enough juice to charge all of your three devices to full capacity before it needs to be charged again. This is an excellent companion to take along on long travel days and airplane rides. If you have multiple Apple devices and you like to travel, the Power Bar is a must-have charging accessory. Pros: Serves as a wireless power bank

Charges three devices at once

Contains a 10,000mAh battery Cons: Not compatible with MagSafe

Best for travel Einova by Eggtronic Power Bar On-the-go charging Charge all of your devices on-the-go with the Einova Power Bar. With its 10,000mAh battery, you can charge three devices at once. $150 from Amazon

$150 from Eggtronic