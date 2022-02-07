Best MagSafe car mounts iMore 2022

iPhone's car mounts are nothing new, but past solutions have always been a bit cumbersome, from spring-loaded designs to ugly adhesive magnets. MagSafe has transformed the idea into something much more streamlined and simplified. Now, the best MagSafe car mounts make driving with your iPhone effortless.

Mount up with MagSafe

Remember that these mounts will only work well with a naked 12-series iPhone or newer; or a MagSafe-compatible case. MagSafe technology has changed the way we use iPhone, and the best MagSafe car mounts on this list show all the ways it can be used. Our pick would have to be the Belkin Car Vent Mount PRO. Not only is this the preferred choice of Apple, but it also features strong magnets and a useful swivel design.

For buyers on a budget, the TechMatte MagGrip Car Vent Mount is an ideal choice. If you need something a bit more versatile, perhaps go with the Otterbox Car Dash & Windshield Mount for MagSafe, which offers multiple ways to mount it. Browse over the choices and find the car mount that will fit perfectly into your ride!