iPhone's car mounts are nothing new, but past solutions have always been a bit cumbersome, from spring-loaded designs to ugly adhesive magnets. MagSafe has transformed the idea into something much more streamlined and simplified. Now, the best MagSafe car mounts make driving with your iPhone effortless.
- Apple certified: Belkin MagSafe Car Vent Mount PRO
- Charging included: ESR HaloLock Magnetic Wireless Car Charger
- Windshield or dash: Otterbox Car Dash & Windshield Mount for MagSafe
- Best design: Spiegel Wireless Car Charger
- Use your existing charger: Spigen Mag Fit Designed for Magsafe Car Mount
- Simple and affordable: TechMatte MagGrip Car Vent Mount
Apple certified: Belkin MagSafe Car Vent Mount PROStaff Pick
The only MagSafe car mount you'll find on the Apple website, the Belkin Car Vent Mount PRO seems to be the choice of iPhone manufacturers, and we can't argue. The magnets are strong, the swivel design is convenient, and it incorporates charging cable storage.
Charging included: ESR HaloLock Magnetic Wireless Car Charger
The ESR HaloLock Car Charger is more than just a car mount; it will also charge your phone wirelessly. The ball joint will swivel in several directions, and it clips right onto your vent for easy installation.
Windshield or dash: Otterbox Car Dash & Windshield Mount for MagSafe
With several ways to mount the OtterBox mount, you can attach it temporarily to the windshield or permanently to your dash. The adjustable arm provides different angles and positioning, as well. This one works perfectly with OtterBox MagSafe-compatible cases.
Best design: Spiegel Wireless Car Charger
If you like to keep your car interior clean and minimal, the Spiegel Wireless Car Charger sports a modern design that will blend in seamlessly with your elegant interior. It will mount your iPhone, charge it up, and look good doing it.
Use your existing charger: Spigen Mag Fit Designed for Magsafe Car Mount
Now here's a novel idea! Spigen created Mag Fit to work with your existing Apple MagSafe Charger so that it will mount your iPhone 13 on the car vent and charge it at the same time. This is an easy and affordable option if you already own the Apple MagSafe Charger.
Simple and affordable: TechMatte MagGrip Car Vent Mount
TechMatte offers this simple car vent mount at a great low price. The minimal design won't distract from your interior; you'll barely notice it's there when you're not using it.
Mount up with MagSafe
Remember that these mounts will only work well with a naked 12-series iPhone or newer; or a MagSafe-compatible case. MagSafe technology has changed the way we use iPhone, and the best MagSafe car mounts on this list show all the ways it can be used. Our pick would have to be the Belkin Car Vent Mount PRO. Not only is this the preferred choice of Apple, but it also features strong magnets and a useful swivel design.
For buyers on a budget, the TechMatte MagGrip Car Vent Mount is an ideal choice. If you need something a bit more versatile, perhaps go with the Otterbox Car Dash & Windshield Mount for MagSafe, which offers multiple ways to mount it. Browse over the choices and find the car mount that will fit perfectly into your ride!
