Apple has officially announced the iPhone 15 and you're going to love it. The Dynamic Island from the Pro lineup makes its appearance on the iPhone 15. With a 2000 nit display, it's twice as bright as the iPhone 14. The contoured edges give it a fresh look and feel. The all new camera system sporting a 48MP main camera and 2x telephoto is more capable than ever. The new USB-C connector lets you charge faster. While it might be the cheapest of the iPhone 15 lineup, it's still not cheap, and you'll want to protect it with a great case. Here are the best iPhone 15 cases available so far.
Best for Apple fans
The hot new Apple case
Apple is replacing its leather goods with an all-new faux leather called FineWoven. While Apple's clear and silicone cases are also being updated for the iPhone 15, this FineWoven case with MagSafe is going to feel the freshest. Of course Apple always puts out lovely case colors to complement that latest iPhone colors.
Best for leather fans
The real deal
Prefer real leather? You can't go wrong with Nomad's luxurious American Horeen leather, which we detailed in our review of a similar Nomad case. Choose either black or brown, each will develop a lovely patina over time. The MagSafe case offers eight foot drop protection.
Best luxury protection
Beauty and protection
In an earlier model of the Mous Limitless case, we raved over the case's good looks and strong protection with AiroShock® defensive technology. Choose from tons of different colors and materials, they're all so cool. It's MagSafe-compatible as well.
Cutest protection
Trendy and fun
We have long loved Velvet Caviar cases for their sturdy protection and trendy good looks. While there are tons of fun patterns to choose from, this one is freshly minted for the iPhone 15.
Best value
Totally clear
When we reviewed an earlier model of the Spigen Ultra Hybrid, we appreciated the nicely priced protection. This model is clear so the amazing iPhone 15 color you chose will shine through beautifully.
Thinnest
Barely there
For the person that really dislikes the bulk and weight of a case but wants just a little something, the totallee Thin Case is the way to go. It's pretty much just scratch protection, but it's better than no case at all.
Do I need a case for my iPhone 15?
While we always recommend AppleCare+ in case of drops and bumps, we also recommend a case so you hopefully don't have to deal with the time and expense of a repair at all.
Will my old iPhone case fit the iPhone 15?
No. The contoured edges give the iPhone 15 a new shape, so cases that were designed for other iPhone models will not fit properly.
Which iPhone 15 case should I get?
Apple's own cases always get a strong recommendation in our book. They're never bulky and yet they offer some decent protection. Designed by Apple engineers, you know they'll hug every curve to perfection.
