Apple has officially announced the iPhone 15 and you're going to love it. The Dynamic Island from the Pro lineup makes its appearance on the iPhone 15. With a 2000 nit display, it's twice as bright as the iPhone 14. The contoured edges give it a fresh look and feel. The all new camera system sporting a 48MP main camera and 2x telephoto is more capable than ever. The new USB-C connector lets you charge faster. While it might be the cheapest of the iPhone 15 lineup, it's still not cheap, and you'll want to protect it with a great case. Here are the best iPhone 15 cases available so far.

Quick List

Q & A

Do I need a case for my iPhone 15?

You can always trust iMore. Our team of Apple experts have years of experience testing all kinds of tech and gadgets, so you can be sure our recommendations and criticisms are accurate and helpful. Find out more about how we test.

While we always recommend AppleCare+ in case of drops and bumps, we also recommend a case so you hopefully don't have to deal with the time and expense of a repair at all.

Will my old iPhone case fit the iPhone 15?

No. The contoured edges give the iPhone 15 a new shape, so cases that were designed for other iPhone models will not fit properly.

Which iPhone 15 case should I get?

Apple's own cases always get a strong recommendation in our book. They're never bulky and yet they offer some decent protection. Designed by Apple engineers, you know they'll hug every curve to perfection.