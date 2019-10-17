What you need to know
- Analyst Dan Ives at Wedbush says iPhone 11 demand much better than expected in China
- iPhone 11 Pro demand also exceeding estimates in US.
- Claims Apple will release four new flagship phones in 2020, all 5G compatible.
An analyst report from Dan Ives at Wedbush claims that iPhone 11 demand is "much better" than expected in China. The news come in spite of several weeks laden with controversy, in which Apple managed to draw the ire of both the Chinese Government and Hong Kong protestors over Hong Kong mapping app HKmap.live.
According to 9to5Mac:
According to the analyst, overall iPhone 11 demand is "much better" than expectations with China being particularly strong, and iPhone 11 Pro demand exceeding estimates in the United States. Wedbush also tipped its hat on what it seems coming over the horizon for the iPhone in 2020.
Overall, Wedbush believes that Apple can sell around 185 million iPhones units total for the upcoming Apple fiscal year. Apple's new lineup of ultrawide-camera-adorned phones appear to be a hit, especially as Apple lowered the entry price by $50 with the $699 iPhone 11.
This latest news would seem to suggest that in spite of the adversity, Apple's iPhone 11 is exceeding expectations for demand in China. Also of note is that the more premium iPhone 11 Pro is attracting a lot of attention in the US.
Perhaps more enticingly, is the report that Ives also expects Apple to release four new iPhone models in 2020, all of which will be 5G compatible:
Looking ahead, Ives says that Apple will release four new flagship iPhone models in 2020. Each model will come with support for 5G networking, a rear 3D-sensing system and 'motion control'. We'll have to watch and see if other publications back up these rumored features.
Certainly 5G capability seems like the next big leap for iPhone, and the next round of releases in 2020 seems like the most natural time to add this. However we haven't received any other rumors or predictions as bullish as four new devices. The most elaborate prediction we've heard so far (outside of Apple's yearly September product cycle) is the report from supply chain guru Ming-Chi Kuo, which suggests Apple will release some kind of more affordable, "iPhone SE 2"-esque device in Q1 2020. According to that report, the device will come in at around the $400 mark.
It remains to be seen then whether anyone else will lend credence to Ives' prediction of 4 new 5G devices. Of course, early indications of iPhone 11 demand will be revealed at Apple's upcoming earnings call on October 30.