According to the analyst, overall iPhone 11 demand is "much better" than expectations with China being particularly strong, and iPhone 11 Pro demand exceeding estimates in the United States. Wedbush also tipped its hat on what it seems coming over the horizon for the iPhone in 2020.

Overall, Wedbush believes that Apple can sell around 185 million iPhones units total for the upcoming Apple fiscal year. Apple's new lineup of ultrawide-camera-adorned phones appear to be a hit, especially as Apple lowered the entry price by $50 with the $699 iPhone 11.