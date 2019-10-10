TSMC, the company which makes the chips that go into Apple's most prominent products, has announced a record third quarter. The company beat guidance that it issued this past July according to a DigiTimes report.

TSMC reported consolidated revenues of NT$102.17 billion (US$3.3 billion) for September 2019, down 3.7% sequentially but up 7.6% on year. Consolidated sales for the third quarter came to NT$293.05 billion, rising 21.6% on quarter and 12.6% from a year earlier.

TSMC is the world's largest maker of chips and counts Apple as one of its most important customers. In fact, Cult of Mac notes that August's revenues were boosted by "robust 7nm chip denand" which likley points to iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max production ramping up. Apple's iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max also used the same 7nm process.

Moving on from the third quarter, we're told that the fourth quarter is expected to also be succesful. Apple has increased its orders for new iPhones according to previous reports, and that won't be hurting TSMC's bottom line one bit.