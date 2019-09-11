Yesterday Apple held its annual September event where it unveiled a handful of new products that should make a dent in people's pockets this fall. In announcing the new products, Apple showed off its usual videos displaying the new iPhones, and in a blink and you'll miss it cameo, the Vector podcast by iMore's Rene Ritchie makes an unlikely appearance.

Momma, we've made it.

Or, at least Rene has. The rest of us haven't received that kind of validation from Apple. But it goes to show that hard work pays off.

The cameo comes in the iPhone 11 announcement video where the viewer takes an iPhone perspective. You see the phone rummaging around a bag, being dunked into water, and waking some one up via the Alarm app. Then around the 42-second mark, we see someone scrolling through the Apple Podcasts app when Vector flashes across the screen.