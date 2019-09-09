We are hours away from Apple unveiling its new iPhones, and in anticipation of that, notable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo released a report outlining his expectations of the announcements.

First spotted by 9to5Mac, Kuo's predictions lineup with what we've been hearing. He imminently shoots down the expectations of Apple Pencil support and the inclusion of USB-C. Neither of those is coming to the iPhone in 2019, says Kuo.

He also says the new iPhones' notch will remain unchanged, they will come in new colors and will offer new ultra-wide band technology for better reception. Again, these are details that have already been mentioned.

However, Kuo does say that Apple will ditch the severely underpowered 5W charger and include a faster charger in the box for the high end 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch iPhone. Sadly, Kuo says Apple will still keep the 5W charger around in the 6.1-inch iPhone box for at least another year.

The most surprising note in Kuo's report is that Apple could end up not supporting bilateral wireless charging that would have given users' the ability to charge AirPods with an iPhone. Kuo says this is because "the charging efficiency may not meet Apple's requirements." It has been seen as one of the marquee additions to the new iPhones.

Apple is holding its event tomorrow at 10 a.m. PT. You can stream it on YouTube or watch it through Apple's site. iMore will be at the event and bring you complete coverage of everything Apple announces.