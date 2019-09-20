What you need to know
- iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and Apple Watch Series 5 all go on sale today.
- Buyers in Japan and other countries are already picking theirs up.
- Apple has shared photos from its Apple Marunouch store.
While some of us are still waiting for deliveries to arrive and stores to open, people on one side of the globe are already getting their new iPhones and Apple Watches. Apple has shared some photos of its Apple Marunouch store, with lines of eager customers ready to splash the cash.
Apple always shares photos of big product launches but usually images come from multiple locations. It chose to focus on the Apple Marunouch store this time around.
In the photos we see buyers lined up waiting to enter the store as well as some trying out the new products. We also get to see some happy customers making their purchases, too.
Today marks the first time Apple's iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and Apple Watch Series 5 devices have been available to buy in-store. Pre-orders were available for delivery and in-store pickup last week, but those devices weren't available until today.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.