Apple has taken down its website as iPhone pre-orders are set to open soon. Apple is opening up the pre-order period at 5 a.m. PT. This marks the first time iPhone pre-orders haven't opened up at 12 a.m. PT.

Once it opens, you'll be able to pre-order the new iPhones Apple unveiled at its September 10 event: the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

We suggest keeping an eye on Apple's store from now on as the intial period is usually very hectic. Many people run into issues where they can't get in until way after the opening time. Make sure not to miss your window or risk missing out on ordering the iPhone you want.

Good luck pre-ordering the new iPhone 11.

How to pre-order the iPhone 11

