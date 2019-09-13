We're all sat here waiting for the magic iPhone 11 pre-order time to roll around, but someone apparently already beat us all to the punch. It might feel like the clock has stopped, but one Twitter user already seems to have theirs in the bag.
Matthew Hoffman took to Twitter earlier to say that he had been able to order a 256GB iPhone 11 Pro Max in Space Gray. And he even shared an image of what appears to be the order confirmation to boot.
Ordered my IPhone 11 Pro Max already! #iPhone11ProMax #iPhone11 #apple pic.twitter.com/6kNmHtDl8t— Matthew Hoffman (@TheHoff_YouTube) September 13, 2019
We don't know the ins and outs of how Matthew was able to get his order in so soon, or if this is even legit, but if so, we're sure he's glad to not be waiting for AT&T's servers to fail on the hour.
We're less than 30 minutes away from it being our time to shine. Unless you were as lucky as Matthew, of course.