We're all sat here waiting for the magic iPhone 11 pre-order time to roll around, but someone apparently already beat us all to the punch. It might feel like the clock has stopped, but one Twitter user already seems to have theirs in the bag.

Matthew Hoffman took to Twitter earlier to say that he had been able to order a 256GB iPhone 11 Pro Max in Space Gray. And he even shared an image of what appears to be the order confirmation to boot.