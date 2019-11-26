Looking for a new smartphone during the holiday season? Well, nothing says savings like the word "Free"! Now you can get the iPhone 11 free from Verizon when you buy any member of the iPhone 11 lineup. After you go for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max, you will get a $700 promo credit applied to your account toward a second phone. That's the same cost as the iPhone 11, so if you add that you can basically get it for free. But you can also apply that $700 credit toward a second bigger phone like the iPhone 11 Pro Max. It won't necessarily be free, but it will be $700 cheaper.

This deal requires at least one of your new smartphones to be on a new line with an Unlimited plan. Also, the $700 promo credit gets applied over the course of 24 months and may require a bill or two to start. The credit can stop if the eligibility stops.

If you're signing up with Verizon for the first time, you should also know you can get a full year of Disney+ for free just for being a Verizon customer. Consider that just a nice little bonus. Time to catch up on The Mandalorian and re-watch Aladdin. Here's everything you need to know about the Disney+ deal.

The three new iPhones are some of Apple's best yet. Read reviews for the iPhone 11 or the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Rene Ritchie said "if you want the best of the best, the ultimate expression of the iPhone technology and experience today, you can reach for the absolute rafters with the iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max." Check out how these smartphones compare when stacked against each other.