Twitter user Sam Henri Gold has uploaded an archived, unreleased iPhone 4S advert featuring John Krasinski (The Office).

The Ad features Siri reminding Krasinski about a book club meeting he'd forgotten about. As Krasinski struggles to get ready he asks Siri to summarise the plot of Les Miserables', and on the way to the evening he uses to Siri to find the nearest market so that he can buy cookies, only to be turned away because he'd forgotten about the fancy dress theme. The advert ends with Siri offering options for costumer shops nearby.

You can check out the advert below!