Reports suggest that Chinese officials expect President Donald Trump to delay the next round of tariffs, currently due to take effect on Sunday, December 15. According to Business Times :

CHINESE officials expect US President Donald Trump to delay a threatened tariff increase set for Sunday, giving more time to negotiate an interim trade deal that both sides continue to insist is close to fruition, despite a series of missed deadlines, according to people familiar with the discussions.

The report further states that the two sides are in "daily contact" with each other and that discussions are taking place over reducing the rate of tariffs that have already gone into effect. As Bloomberg, the news could mean that the iPhone may get some reprieve, at least momentarily, from the planned 15% tariff.

The report notes that Apple is already paying duties of 30% on products such as its Apple Watch, AirPods, iMacs and the Homepod. Fortunately for consumers, Apple has not raised its prices to compensate. Shannon Cross of Cross Research said: