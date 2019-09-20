Update: The live stream teardown has ended but you can still watch the entire 37-minute breakdown through iFixit's YouTube channel.

iFixit is conducting its teardown of the iPhone 11 Pro live on YouTube. Normally iFixit releases a written post with a full breakdown of all of its findings alongside a video, but this year, it is doing things a little different.

The model it is using is a Midnight Green iPhone 11 Pro. The teardown appears to be quite similar to years past. So far, it has noted that nothing is different from the waterproofing. All the lining appears to be the same.

While conducting the teardown, iFixit is also answering some questions people have about the new iPhones.