Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says the iPad Air 4 release may be very close at hand, as stores are now receiving marketing materials for the new device.

In a tweet overnight Gurman stated:

Apple marketing materials for the new iPad Air are starting to land at retail stores, suggesting a launch sooner rather than later. Apple said October, which is tomorrow — so not a surprise.

As Gurman notes, Apple has pegged the release of the iPad Air 4 for 'October', with no further specific details. This could mean a release as soon as today or the end of this week or may mean several more weeks of waiting.

Rumors on Twitter suggested Apple may have released pre-orders for the new iPad Air 4 on Wednesday, but no such announcement was made.

Sporting a brand new design and Apple's all-new A14 powerhouse chip, the iPad Air 4 is a huge improvement over the previous generation. From Apple:

Apple today introduced an all-new iPad Air — the most powerful, versatile, and colorful iPad Air ever. Now available in five gorgeous finishes, iPad Air features an all-screen design with a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, camera and audio upgrades, a new integrated Touch ID sensor in the top button, and the powerful A14 Bionic for a massive boost in performance, making this by far the most powerful and capable iPad Air ever made. The new iPad Air will be available starting next month.

Sit tight, it seems as though pre-orders for the iPad Air 4 may not be far away.