Best iPad Air 4 keyboard cases

The iPad Air 4 is a force to be reckoned with. Powered by Apple's A14 Bionic chip, the minimal bezel design, support for the Apple Pencil 2, and a USB-C port, it very well may be the best iPad for a lot of people. Do you know what would make it even better? A great keyboard case. Our iPad Air 4 review mentions that it's finally powerful enough to be used as a laptop in some situations. A keyboard case gives you a better typing experience for writing emails, surfing the web, or working on documents. Here are the best iPad Air 4 keyboard cases.

Why a keyboard case?

A keyboard case is a convenient option that makes using your iPad Air 4 more laptop-like. If you get a keyboard with a trackpad, you can get even closer to the laptop experience thanks to trackpad support in iPadOS 14. Now on the iPad Air 4, you can use a trackpad for cursor and multi-gesture control, so a keyboard case with a built-in trackpad is ideal. Of course, if you're surfing the web, watching movies, and maybe knocking out some emails, a less expensive keyboard without all the bells and whistles is all you'll need.

Our main recommendation is the Apple Magic Keyboard. We know it's expensive, but it really is the ultimate iPad keyboard case. The cantilevered design is elegant, and it gives you your choice of viewing angles, and the trackpad lets you do so many things quickly, like switch between apps and access the app switcher.

If you want something more reasonably priced, the Logitech Folio Touch is a great option for your iPad Air 4. Its fully backlit keyboard means you can type just about anywhere or any time of day, and since it also uses the Smart Connector, you never have to worry about a cumbersome pairing process.