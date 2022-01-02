Best iPad Air 4 keyboard cases iMore 2022
The iPad Air 4 is a force to be reckoned with. Powered by Apple's A14 Bionic chip, the minimal bezel design, support for the Apple Pencil 2, and a USB-C port, it very well may be the best iPad for a lot of people. Do you know what would make it even better? A great keyboard case. Our iPad Air 4 review mentions that it's finally powerful enough to be used as a laptop in some situations. A keyboard case gives you a better typing experience for writing emails, surfing the web, or working on documents. Here are the best iPad Air 4 keyboard cases.
- Our top pick: Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 11-inch
- The best without a trackpad: Apple Smart Keyboard Folio - Black
- Laptop-like sturdyness: Brydge Pro+ Wireless Keyboard w/Trackpad - Black
- Backlit keyboard: Logitech Folio Touch - Black
- Detachable keyboard: ProCase iPad Air 4 Keyboard Case with Pencil Holder
- Excellent protection: TYPECASE Touch iPad Air 4 Case - colors vary
Our top pick: Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 11-inchStaff Favorite
Apple devices tend to feel a bit magical, and this keyboard case is no exception. The Magic Keyboard is pricey, but it's the ultimate keyboard case for the iPad Air 4. The beautiful cantilever design, scissor mechanism backlit keyboard, and trackpad for multi-touch gestures and cursor control make it the best overall pick.
The best without a trackpad: Apple Smart Keyboard Folio - Black
This is a full-sized keyboard in a case that offers front and back protection for your iPad Air 4 when not in use. You never need to charge this keyboard, nor do you have to pair it to your iPad Air 4 via Bluetooth. Simply plop it into place and start typing. This is what I call a smart keyboard.
Laptop-like sturdyness: Brydge Pro+ Wireless Keyboard w/Trackpad - Black
The keyboard has Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, and you can get up to three months of battery life on a single charge. Note that your iPad isn't in a case here; the keyboard has brackets that hold your iPad Pro in place. When you're not using the iPad, you'll get front protection from the keyboard but no back protection at all.
Backlit keyboard: Logitech Folio Touch - Black
The Logitech Folio Touch has a full backlit keyboard that connects via the Smart Connector, so just like Apple's own products, you never have to worry about pairing — connect and start typing. Plus, the back kickstand gives your iPad Air 40 degrees of angle control, meaning whether you're typing, watching a movie, or sketching, you can find the perfect angle.
Detachable keyboard: ProCase iPad Air 4 Keyboard Case with Pencil Holder
The leather exterior and hard plastic bumper around the iPad Air 4 make the ProCase iPad Air 4 Keyboard Case an excellent case to ward off scratches and scuffs. Plus, the keyboard is magnetically detachable, giving you the ability to set up where you want or leave the keyboard at home if you're commuting.
Excellent protection: TYPECASE Touch iPad Air 4 Case - colors vary
The TYPECASE Touch iPad Air 4 Case is a hard clamshell case and a keyboard with a touchpad. The hinge rotates 360 degrees, so you can use your iPad Pro laptop-style or tablet-style without removing the iPad from the case. The keyboard features a row of iOS function keys and 10 backlit colors. The 2.4-inch touchpad makes your iPad Air 4 feel more like a laptop, and it allows you to tap, scroll, and swipe without removing your hands from the keyboard at all.
Why a keyboard case?
A keyboard case is a convenient option that makes using your iPad Air 4 more laptop-like. If you get a keyboard with a trackpad, you can get even closer to the laptop experience thanks to trackpad support in iPadOS 14. Now on the iPad Air 4, you can use a trackpad for cursor and multi-gesture control, so a keyboard case with a built-in trackpad is ideal. Of course, if you're surfing the web, watching movies, and maybe knocking out some emails, a less expensive keyboard without all the bells and whistles is all you'll need.
Our main recommendation is the Apple Magic Keyboard. We know it's expensive, but it really is the ultimate iPad keyboard case. The cantilevered design is elegant, and it gives you your choice of viewing angles, and the trackpad lets you do so many things quickly, like switch between apps and access the app switcher.
If you want something more reasonably priced, the Logitech Folio Touch is a great option for your iPad Air 4. Its fully backlit keyboard means you can type just about anywhere or any time of day, and since it also uses the Smart Connector, you never have to worry about a cumbersome pairing process.
