Apple may have only opened pre-orders for iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro yesterday but some orders are already starting to ship.

We've heard of orders preparing to ship in the United States and United Kingdom so far, with other countries likely to also be moving orders along, too. While it's great to see orders progressing, it does however mean that no orders can be cancelled or altered at this point.

Apple made iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro available for pre-order yesterday after a September 10th announcement. The order process went unusually well for most people, although stock is now low on some specific models with delivery dates stretching out towards the end of October.

If you were lucky enough to get your order in on time, delivery is expected on September 20th.