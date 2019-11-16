A report suggests that Apple's iPhone was the top-selling premium smartphone in India in Q3 of 2019, garnering a 51.3% share of the market.

According to The Times of India, an IDC report suggests that Apple achieved a 51.3% market share of premium smartphone sales in Q3 of 2019, ending September 30. The premium market refers to phones costing more than Rs 35,000 ($488).

The report notes that many potential customers have previously found themselves driven away from Apple and the iPhone due to its higher price. Even Apple's "affordable" iPhone XR was launched at Rs 76,000, double the price of the OnePlus at the time. With the release of the OnePlus Pro series and the drop in the price of the iPhone XR, the gap was been bridged somewhat, helping Apple to gain a 41.2% market share in the quarter prior, earlier this year.

The report claims that the iPhone 11 is the main reason for Apple's dominance of the market in the following quarter, citing the fact that the iPhone 11 boasts nearly all of the features of the more expensive 'Pro' lineup. The IDC report states that Apple's "return" is down to this, coupled with the affordability/price drops of previous-generation models, such as the iPhone 8 and 7, which remain popular in the country.

Apple is continuing its push into the Indian market, in October it was announced that Apple would open its first official retail store, in the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. Factor in increased availability of iPhones locally in India, and it may be that Apple will continue to improve on its current market success in the region.