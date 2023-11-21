This iPhone 13 mini Black Friday deal makes me wish Apple never discontinued the perfect-sized iPhone
Using an iPhone with one hand is a lost art.
I’ve loved using my super-sized iPhone 15 Pro Max since September. With its great camera, new Action button, and USB-C port, it’s a big upgrade over the iPhone 13 Pro that I had before. There have been times, though, when I find myself shuffling my hand around the device just to reach the Action button or grabbing the 15 Pro Max with both hands, solely for taking a photo in landscape. After seeing a deal on an iPhone 13 mini over at Amazon’s Black Friday event, it now has me wishing for a new Pro iPhone that comes in three sizes.
Right now, you can buy an iPhone 13 mini in Pink for $448.00, down from $476 on Amazon. You get the same features as a regular iPhone 13, such as Face ID, the dual camera, Cinematic Mode which uses the bokeh effect when recording video, and more. There’s a lot of power to play with on that 5.4-inch display and best of all, you can use all of this with one hand.
As I look down at my iPhone 15 Pro Max, I wonder if there’ll ever come a time when I can use these features in a smaller iPhone. Choosing an iPhone Pro model that comes in mini, regular, or max sizes is very appealing to me. For some users out there, you simply don’t need a huge display for your iPhone. You just want to use an iPhone for its camera, its messaging apps, and for Apple Music without a massive display and the added weight that comes with it. You may even have an iPad to watch videos on, instead of your iPhone.
It’s a shame that there have only been two iPhone mini models released — iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 mini, before it was replaced by the iPhone 14 Plus in 2022. Although the Amazon deal for the iPhone 13 mini is a great buy for someone who doesn’t care about the latest iPhone features, I'll still be holding out for a return of the mini model someday.
