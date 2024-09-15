Apple finally ditches classic stickers in the iPhone 16 box

When you pick up your new iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models, you may feel like the box is missing something.

After removing power bricks some time ago, and earbuds, too, Apple has seemingly decided to finally remove the classic white Apple stickers from their device packaging, too.

That's via a report from 9to5Mac, who reported that you'll be able to request the stickers when buying your phone but that carriers won't have them, and neither will third-party retailers.

The end of an era

As 9to5Mac points out, it seems Apple won't be offering stickers across any products soon.

The company didn't include them in the M4 iPad Air, M2 iPad Air, or the Vision Pro, but it's still a little bit of whimsy the company has seemingly left behind in its understandable pursuit of environmental goals.

Apple still aims to become carbon neutral by 2030, with this year marking the removal of additional plastic from iPhone packaging.

What did you do with your old Apple stickers? I'm pretty sure I have a bundle of them somewhere - who knows, they might be worth something one day!

Master your iPhone in minutes iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors