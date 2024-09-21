This new 4K projector is tempting me to replace my LG C2 TV, just so I can watch Slow Horses on a 200-inch display

You probably have a large TV as big as 80 inches in your front room. But have you considered a projector that can deliver video as big as 200 inches? This is where the NEBULA Cosmos 4K SE Projector comes in.

Priced at $1299 / £1299, Nebula's latest product wants to redefine what it means to use a projector, which brought me back to a time when I was back in school. Back then, projectors were used to showcase Microsoft PowerPoint presentations to large classrooms, but the image would be so dark and grainy that it would be hard to decipher what the slides displayed.

Fast forward to 2024, and projectors have come a long way. Compact projectors can generate gigantic images with no degradation with very high brightness. The Cosmos 4K SE Projector takes this to the next level, with the ability to project your videos and photos in crisp 4K Dolby Vision, with a brightness technology called HybridBeam that can display content at 1,800 lumens. There's even a handle, perfect to bring along for family vacations, especially for when the kids might want to watch some shows on the Cosmos 4K SE.

(Image credit: Future)

Lights, Projector, Action

NEBULA Cosmos 4K SE Projector | $1299 $1099 at Amazon In our brief time with the projector, it's clear that the Cosmos 4K SE is one of the best you can buy. The projector can take a 4K Dolby Vision video and scale it to 200 inches — more than enough to cover a wall in a bedroom. With its 'HybridBeam Technology', the Cosmos 4K SE can be as bright as 1,800 lumens, perfect for using it outside at night. Thanks to a coupon, you can currently buy the projector for $200 off. If you're looking for a true cinema experience, the Cosmos 4K SE will be the way to go.

Since testing the Cosmos 4K SE for a few days, we've found it to be a fantastic option for your front room or when traveling. Being able to use it almost anywhere with a flat surface, as well as maintaining picture quality for watching movies and playing games is second to none. In fact, I'm considering replacing my LG C2 TV and using the Cosmos 4K SE full-time instead. The convenience of moving it around my home when needed is hard to resist.

Granted, this projector may be a bit steep price-wise, but for what the Cosmos 4K SE offers, you could argue that the £1299 is justified, especially if you like to live the full van life.

When you combine the brightness levels that the Cosmos 4K SE is capable of, as well as the ability to watch the best Apple TV Plus shows, as well as use apps like Hulu, Netflix, and YouTube thanks to Google TV, you've got a fantastic projector that you can take anywhere, bringing the full cinema experience with you.