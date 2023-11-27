Get started with these Apple Cyber Monday deals — save $100s on iPads, MacBooks and more
Apple devices are premium products. From the look, to the feel, all the way to that price — you get exactly what you pay for. However, as newer tech starts to age, they get reduced and you can grab yourself a bargain on some of the best devices around. Now that Cyber Monday is finally here, now is the perfect time to pick up some new Apple products. Here are some of our favorite choices on sale.
Where to find the best Cyber Monday Apple deals
- Amazon – Tons of reduced Apple products
- Best Buy – Incredible savings on Apple
- Target – Big reductions on everything Apple
M1 MacBook Air |
$999 $749.99 at Amazon
The M1 MacBook Air is my MacBook of choice, thanks to its cheap price, excellent chip, and fantastic look. It's getting a bit older now but, for that price, the value is unmistakable. You could opt for a Mac Mini if you want to use it stationary but the price of a keyboard, monitor, and mouse will put you over this price.
Price Check: $749.99 at Best Buy | N/A at Target
Apple iPad (10th gen) |
$449 $349 at Amazon
With the still strong A14 Bionic chip, Liquid Retina DIsplay, 64GB of storage, and all-day battery life, the 10th generation iPad is a powerful little device more than capable of running all the drawing, writing, and browsing apps you may need it for.
Price Check: $349 at Best Buy | $368.99 at Target (Refurbished)
Apple Watch SE 2nd generation|
$249
One of the deals I took advantage of this Cyber Monday, the 2nd generation Apple Watch SE comes with fitness, crash detection, and sleep trackers, as well as a heart rate monitor. It does miss out on the blood oxygen sensor and ECG, as well as the Neural Engine upgrade and fast charging but it's the cheapest way to get one of the best wearables in the world.
Price Check: $189 at Best Buy | $223.99 at Target (Refurbished)
AirPods 2nd generation |
$129 $79.99 at Amazon
The 2nd generation AirPods are my regular earbuds choice thanks to their great price, easy connectivity, and compact size. Equipped with the Apple H1 chip, they have all-day battery life, a great built-in charging case, and can swap between Apple devices in an instant. They are well worth their price at the lowest we've ever seen them
Price Check: $89.99 at Best Buy | $79.99 at Target
