macOS Sequoia (version 15) is now available for your Mac with some big upgrades

macOS Sequoia is the name of macOS 15, now available for all of Apple's best desktop Macs. Announced at WWDC 2024 and previously available through the macOS Sequoia beta, the headline feature is of course Apple Intelligence. Apple has jammed AI into every corner of macOS, with generative tools for images and text, file organization, and more.

Beyond that, there's an epic new iPhone Mirroring feature that lets you use any iPhone on your Mac, even when it's in standBy Mode. There's a new Windows tiling feature, and the new Passwords app also features.

To update to macOS Sequoia head into the System Settings app on your device. Go to General and then Software Update. Select macOS Sequoia, and you'll begin your Mac update. Note that updates may take a while to install while the update is so new, as many users will be scrambling to download it.

We recommend making an iCloud backup of all your important content. From photos to documents and apps, it's always a good idea to prepare your Mac before updating its software.

What else is coming with macOS Sequoia?

The Calculator app has been entirely redesigned and will pair with Notes for smarter number note-taking. Passwords, a new password manager is also coming with Sequoia, making the Apple ecosystem even easier to use. The biggest change coming to Mac is the implementation of Apple Intelligence, Apple’s AI suite. This will make Siri much faster and more efficient and will allow you to more easily create Shortcuts and customize your device. ChatGPT integration will be coming alongside it, allowing you to query the chatbot for information and advice.

Finally, one that Mac fans have been waiting a long time for, tiling is arriving for program windows, allowing you to snap windows together while you work. Silicon Macs are about to get so much better.

More from iMore