visionOS 2 is the first major software update for Apple Vision Pro, and now it's available

At WWDC 2024, Apple unveiled visionOS 2. While it is advertised as the 2nd generation of visionOS, the new software seems like a smaller update, intended to make the experience of using Apple Vision Pro every day just a little better.

visionOS 2 now lets users turn their existing 2D photos into spatial photos using the power of AI. VisionOS 2 also features new controls to open the Home view and quick access to the Control Center.

Later this year Apple, will add higher display resolutions and sizes for its Mac external display feature, including Ultra wide, the equivalent of two 4K monitors side-by-side.

To update to visionOS 2, head into the Settings app on your device. Go to General and then Software Update. You'll see the option for visionOS 2 available, then press Update Now. Note that updates may take a while to install while the update is so new, as many users will be scrambling to download it.

We recommend making an iCloud backup of all your important content. From spatial videos to apps and backgrounds, it's always a good idea to prepare your Vision Pro before updating its software.

What else is new in visionOS 2?

Apple's Travel mode also now supports trains, as well as planes, a response perhaps to the well publicized videos of people trying to use the device on New York City subwways.

Developers are also getting some love, with new features and APIs to create new apps, including Volumetric APIs and a new TabletopKit that lets apps anchor to flat surfaces, perfect for creating board games and the like.

Apple is also making it easier for users to create spatial content. One notable introduction is a new Spatial lens for the Canon EOS R7. Apple has also announced a new Vimeo app for Vision Pro and a new partnership with Blackmagic Design. VisionPro is getting new extreme sports experiences from Redbull, and new titles are also coming to the Apple TV app.