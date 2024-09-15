Apple has discontinued the iPhone 15 Pro, so you'll need an iPhone 16 for Apple Intelligence

If you're excited about Apple Intelligence on your iPhone and were hoping for a way to get in a little cheaper, you'll need to stick to the iPhone 16.

Apple has discontinued the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, meaning that iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models are the only way to get access to the new AI features.

That's thanks to the new phones having enough RAM (8GB, as it turns out) and means that anyone looking to leverage Apple's clever new features on a Pro phone may have to spend a little more than they anticipated.

Apple discontinues multiple products after Glowtime event

It's not just the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max that got the axe this week, as the company also finally removed 2021's iPhone 13.

Apple Watch Series 9 was removed from sale, with the Apple Watch Series 10 taking its place, while AirPods 2 and 3 have been superseded by AirPods 4 and the original AirPods Max are finally gone, too - after almost 4 years. A new USB-C version replaces them.

One thing not entirely gone is FineWoven, however. The controversial material isn't used for iPhone cases anymore, but can still be seen in a number of accessories.

