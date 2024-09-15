Apple has discontinued the iPhone 15 Pro, so you'll need an iPhone 16 for Apple Intelligence
Last year's Pro is gone.
If you're excited about Apple Intelligence on your iPhone and were hoping for a way to get in a little cheaper, you'll need to stick to the iPhone 16.
Apple has discontinued the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, meaning that iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models are the only way to get access to the new AI features.
That's thanks to the new phones having enough RAM (8GB, as it turns out) and means that anyone looking to leverage Apple's clever new features on a Pro phone may have to spend a little more than they anticipated.
Apple discontinues multiple products after Glowtime event
It's not just the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max that got the axe this week, as the company also finally removed 2021's iPhone 13.
Apple Watch Series 9 was removed from sale, with the Apple Watch Series 10 taking its place, while AirPods 2 and 3 have been superseded by AirPods 4 and the original AirPods Max are finally gone, too - after almost 4 years. A new USB-C version replaces them.
One thing not entirely gone is FineWoven, however. The controversial material isn't used for iPhone cases anymore, but can still be seen in a number of accessories.
More from iMore
- iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro preorders are now live — as well as Apple Watch Series 10, AirPods 4, and more
- iPhone 16 has a secret charging upgrade Apple didn't even mention
- Apple hints that the iPhone SE 4 is closer than ever
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
Lloyd Coombes is a freelance writer with a specialism in Apple tech. From his first, hand-me-down iMac, he’s been working with Apple products for over a decade, and while he loves his iPhone and Mac, the iPad will always have his heart for reasons he still can’t quite fathom. Since moving from blogging to writing professionally, Lloyd’s work can be found at TechRadar, Macworld, TechAdvisor and plenty more. He’s also the Editor in Chief at GGRecon.com, and on the rare occasion he’s not writing you’ll find him spending time with his son, or working hard at the gym (while wearing an Apple Watch, naturally). You can find him on Twitter @lloydcoombes.