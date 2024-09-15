Early iPhone 16 Pro benchmarks show it could be more powerful than your MacBook

This year's iPhone 16 Pro models could outperform an M1 chip, a new Geekbench result has suggested.

The Geekbench score, uploaded earlier this week, is tied to iPhone 17,1, which is the designation for this year's 'Pro' models with the A18 Pro chip.

Offering a Single-Core Score of 3429 and a Multi-Core Score of 8790, that marks an increase from last year's Pro phones in line with Apple's own keynote numbers from the Glowtime event.

Aside from comparing it to last year's iPhone, however, the A18 Pro seemingly stacks up favourably compared to the M1 that made its debut in Mac systems with the advent of Apple Silicon.

Could your iPhone outperform your laptop?

While the caveat of this being a benchmark and not real-world testing naturally applies, it's interesting that the A18 Pro, found in a device you can carry in your pocket, is now starting to compete with Apple's laptop and desktop chips (albeit those from a few years ago).

With M1 benchmarking around 8300 for multi-core performance, the A18 Pro is seemingly a hair more impressive, and while the comparison may seem like apples to oranges to some, it shows just how far Apple has come in just a few years - let alone the rest of the industry which is keeping pace or following closely behind.

In case you missed it, Apple's Johny Srouji confirmed Apple's latest iPhone models have 8GB of RAM, too - the same as the base M1 chip.

