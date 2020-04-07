If buying a new iPhone is in the cards for you, you should know there are a couple of really strong deals out there right now. Head on over to Sprint and you can participate in a "Buy One, Get One" deal on the iPhone XS 64GB smartphone. The first phone costs $18.75 a month, and the second one will be just $0 a month after a $25 monthly credit is applied to your bill (takes up to two bills). You'll also get a $100 prepaid Mastercard, which just adds to the savings.

Get a phone for a family member or a friend and pay nothing for it. That's true loyalty. The phone gets discounted over the course of the lease and you get to keep one for yourself.

The deal requires you to sign up for two new lines of service or one new line and an upgrade. You'll also need to sign up for the Sprint Flex Lease program. Sprint's Flex Lease is an 18-month commitment that requires approved credit to be eligible for. After those 18 months are up, you can return the phone and upgrade to a new model or cover the rest of the price of the phone. If you choose to buy out the phone instead of upgrading to whatever new iPhone is out at the time, you can either pay off the rest in one lump sum or choose a six-month payment plan.

For the Mastercard, you'll need to do an online registration. It will be sent to you in 45 days.

Verizon also has a combination of deals on the iPhone 11 lineup that could save you as much as $700 total. Several phones are eligible for these savings, including the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS Max, and the iPhone XS. Just trade in your old phone and you can get up to $550 off your new choice. The $550 credit is applied over the course of 24 months. Plus, when you switch to an Unlimited plan you'll get another $150 off in the form of a prepaid Mastercard.