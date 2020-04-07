If buying a new iPhone is in the cards for you, you should know there are a couple of really strong deals out there right now. Head on over to Sprint and you can participate in a "Buy One, Get One" deal on the iPhone XS 64GB smartphone. The first phone costs $18.75 a month, and the second one will be just $0 a month after a $25 monthly credit is applied to your bill (takes up to two bills). You'll also get a $100 prepaid Mastercard, which just adds to the savings.
Buy One Get One
Apple iPhone XS
Get a phone for a family member or a friend and pay nothing for it. That's true loyalty. The phone gets discounted over the course of the lease and you get to keep one for yourself.
Save up to $700 total
The deal requires you to sign up for two new lines of service or one new line and an upgrade. You'll also need to sign up for the Sprint Flex Lease program. Sprint's Flex Lease is an 18-month commitment that requires approved credit to be eligible for. After those 18 months are up, you can return the phone and upgrade to a new model or cover the rest of the price of the phone. If you choose to buy out the phone instead of upgrading to whatever new iPhone is out at the time, you can either pay off the rest in one lump sum or choose a six-month payment plan.
For the Mastercard, you'll need to do an online registration. It will be sent to you in 45 days.
Verizon also has a combination of deals on the iPhone 11 lineup that could save you as much as $700 total. Several phones are eligible for these savings, including the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS Max, and the iPhone XS. Just trade in your old phone and you can get up to $550 off your new choice. The $550 credit is applied over the course of 24 months. Plus, when you switch to an Unlimited plan you'll get another $150 off in the form of a prepaid Mastercard.
Trade-in and Save
Apple iPhone 11 or XS
Trade in your old phone. Get one of Apple's newest and best. Save money off the trade and get another $150 back as a prepaid Mastercard to spend how you want. Easy peasy lemon squeezy.
Save $550 and get $150 back
If you are switching to a Verizon Unlimited plan, you'll be eligible to receive the $150 prepaid Mastercard. Just visit the Verizon Promotion Center and enter the code APRIL150. You'll get a $150 Mastercard sent to you within eight weeks.
As for the trade-in criteria, you just need to make sure your phone is one of the phones on Verizon's list. If it's an iPhone, it needs to be the iPhone 8 Plus or newer. If it's Android, it needs to be the Samsung Galaxy S9+ or newer, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 or newer, the Pixel 3 XL or newer, the LG G8 ThinQ, the LG V50 ThinQ, part of the OnePlus 7 lineup, or the Moto razr. Older generations won't result in as much trade-in value.
