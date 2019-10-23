Selena Gomez' latest music video was shot entirely on iPhone 11 Pro. The new single is called 'Lose You to Love me', and the video was shot by music video director Sophie Muller. The video was released as a full music video on her SelenaGomezVevo Youtube channel, and a shortened version was released directly by Apple.

So if you're a Selena Gomez fan, you can check out the entire video below: