What you need to know
- Selena Gomez has released a brand new music video shot entirely on iPhone 11 Pro.
- The video is for her latest single 'Lose You to Love Me'.
- It was shot by music video director Sophie Muller.
Selena Gomez' latest music video was shot entirely on iPhone 11 Pro. The new single is called 'Lose You to Love me', and the video was shot by music video director Sophie Muller. The video was released as a full music video on her SelenaGomezVevo Youtube channel, and a shortened version was released directly by Apple.
So if you're a Selena Gomez fan, you can check out the entire video below:
If you don't find yourself so inclined and just want a glimpse, here's the shortened version as released by Apple!
The video continues Apple's Shot on iPhone promotion, which has seen many cool and exciting projects in recent months, including a video shot by the director of Star Wars: The Last Jedi Rian Johnson.
Let us know what you think of the latest offering featuring Selena Gomez!
