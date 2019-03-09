iMore Score 3 SmallCubed Software's MailSuite is a $60 collection of plug-ins for Apple's mail app designed to help you organize and manage your mail. The suite consists of four components: MailTags, Mail Act-On, Mail Perspectives, and SigPro, each of which previously lived as standalone plug-ins you could purchase individually and which are now sold as a single package. Each of these plugins is an enhancement to Apple's Mail app. You have the option of choosing to install them all or you can select only those plug-ins you want to use. A fully working version of MailSuite can be downloaded and tested at no charge for 60 days. This is a generous test period and should give you more than enough time to determine whether or not this is a valuable tool for you to use. I used the trial version for this review. See at SmallCube The Good MailTags provides excellent message management and action tools

Setup of the plug-ins is made easy because of an excellent installation tool The Bad Nearly non-existent documentation

Non-responsive tech support

Difficult-to-discover features The Setup

As MailSuite is a collection of plug-ins for Mail, you'll need to do a little bit of setup before you can put MailSuite to work. The initial installation is easy and the installer app provides excellent instructions on the changes you'll need to make so the app has access to the information it needs in order to work properly. This includes changes to the Security and Privacy System Preference, enabling full disk access for MailSuite, and enabling the plug-in in the Mail app so it can make changes to and track messages in Mail. MailSuite smoothly guides you through this process, making it easy to get the suite installed and running. No Help

While setup was friction free, figuring out how to use MailSuite was not nearly so simple. It was at times opaque, confusing, and difficult to discover. Occasionally it was all those things at once. To get started, I tried to find a help document or something along the lines of "Getting Started with MailSuite." There wasn't one. MailSuite does add a MailSuite menu to your Mail app, but this only includes links to enable each of the plug-ins and links to the SmallCubed website. I did finally discover some information on the MailSuite support site, but there was no specific documentation for MailTags or Mail Act-On, and limited documentation for Mail Perspectives and SigPro. In short, I was largely left to my own devices when it came to learning how to use these tools. I also sent three messages to SmallCube's support site, all with the same support request number. I have, as of publishing, yet to hear anything from support, other than an automatically generated, "We've gotten your message and we'll get back to you." MailTags

MailTags is the crown jewel of the SmallCubed MailSuite, with easily discoverable features and a fairly obvious interface. It's also a devilishly simple tool for organizing your email messages and the only one of all MailSuite plug-ins that I like. MailTags uses a tagging feature, similar to what you'll find within macOS, to help you quickly organize your messages and queue them up for some future action. Tagging is an open database format, which means you don't have to create pre-defined tags to make tagging work for you. You can create new tags on the fly as you need them. So, for example, if I was sending an email to my editor about this review, I could tag that email message with iMore, Lory, and Reviews and then I could use any of those tags and Mail's Spotlight search to organize, find, and retrieve those messages in the future. This can eliminate or enhance your use of Smart Mailboxes or folders for organizing mail messages you receive. You add tags using a modification MailTags makes to the Mail app. Create, view, or reply to a mail message and you'll see a small tag just below the Reply-To: section of that email message. Click the tag icon and a small sheet appears that allows you to add tags and action items, including adding ticklers, notes, and setting priority levels for the message, and this is in addition to the tags you use to organize those messages. All of this adds up to a tool that supercharges your email and has the potential to supercharge your workflow. And the Other Three