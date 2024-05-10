WhatsApp users are getting a revamped iPhone app with an updated color palette, a cleaner way to add attachments, and more

If you're a WhatsApp user who happens to own an iPhone you might notice that your instant messaging platform of choice looks a little different soon. The Meta-owned outfit is rolling out a slew of changes to the way the app looks and works, and you might already have some of them on your device right now.

Meta says that it's been working to make using WhatsApp a better experience all around, noting that its team has "created three principles" that it used to guide the revamp. Those include making WhatsApp feel "fresh" while making it more approachable for people. Finally, the team wanted the new design to "enhance simplicity" while remaining scalable and future-proof.

The result is a number of changes including a new way to add attachments to chats as well as a new color palette that still revolves around the familiar green, albeit "a palette that allows for harmonious color pairings throughout the app."

Whats up, WhatsApp?

Meta made the announcement in a lengthy blog post that detailed changes coming to both the iPhone and Android versions of WhatsApp, beginning with that new palette. The company says that it's also tried to increase its use of neutral colors, giving it the option to be more selective about when it chooses to add the green we're all so used to seeing.

Perhaps the biggest change that users will notice is a new attachment tray that's exclusive to the iPhone app. Previously, choosing to add an attachment would see the screen taken over with a collection of potential sources. Now, a small tray appears where the keyboard would normally be, offering options to attach photos, location data, documents, and more.

Other changes of note include a refreshed default chat background and some new animated illustrations. WhatsApp users will also notice that some icons have been updated to a new rounded and outlined style to match the rest of the WhatsApp experience.

The new changes are rolling out to WhatsApp users now, so make sure you have the latest version of the app installed from the App Store. The changes are made server-side, so don't panic if you don't see them just yet.

Don't yet have WhatsApp installed? You can grab it from the App Store for free.