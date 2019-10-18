Fans flocked to the IconSiam shopping center in Bangkok today as the iPhone 11 finally made its debut in the Thai capital. Plenty of shoppers queued overnight to get their hands on the new device, and it looks like the new phone is a hit.

Jakkri Saiwongpia was the first person to pick up the new phone, which starts at 24,900 baht for the iPhone 11. The most expensive version, the 11 Pro Max costs 39,900 baht. Apple's IconSiam store in the capital is just a few weeks away from its first year anniversary, having opened on November 10 of last year.

Apple's new iPhone 11, Pro and Pro max comes with several improvements including an all new A13 Bionic Chip, new cameras and increased battery life. You can find out everything you need to know about the new iPhone here!