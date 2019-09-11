Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Android Central may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network.

Apple Card is starting to find its way into the shopping experience for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, Apple Watch Series 5, and the new iPad on Apple's website. For example, after choosing what iPhone you want to buy, Apple Card is mentioned in each purchasing method offered. Whether you are buying your iPhone using Apple's financing options or paying for the device outright, Apple prompts:

Use Apple Card as your payment method and get 3% Daily Cash

While Apple Card's 3% cash back might be tempting to use for your new iPhone, Apple Watch, or iPad, there are some other options out there that could be a better fit if you are trying to save money, finance, or get additional benefits for your new device. The following two cards offer just that. For those looking for financing While Apple does offer the iPhone Upgrade program and special financing options through their cobranded card with Barclay, choosing either option excludes you from earning any rewards. Financing your new iPad, Apple Watch Series 5, iPhone 11, or iPhone 11 Pro with the Capital One® Quicksilver® Cash Rewards Credit Card gives you both, with a welcome bonus to cap it all off. The card offers 0% intro APR on purchases for 15 months (16.24%-26.24% variable APR after that), so you can finance your new device for over a year interest-free. New cardholders can also grab a $150 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening, an easy feat when purchasing any of the devices. To top it off, you'll also earn 1.5% cash back on the purchase itself. It's a trifecta that takes financing through Apple head on.

For those looking for phone protection For those specifically looking for ways to save and earn a little more on their iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro purchase, the Wells Fargo Cash Wise Visa® Card offers something unique in a credit card industry flooded with welcome bonuses. AppleCare+ is available when purchasing your new iPhone outright or through the iPhone Upgrade Program, but it obviously adds additonal cost. With the Wells Fargo Cash Wise Visa® Card, you can actually get up to $600 protection on your iPhone (subject to $25 deductible) against covered damage or theft. The only catch to this benefit is that you have to pay your monthly cellular telephone bill with the card. In addition to phone protection included with the card, you can also take advantage of a $150 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months, something you'll automatically qualify if you use the card to purchase any of the new iPhone models outright. You'll also earn 1.5% cash rewards or 1.8% cash rewards if you buy your phone using Apple Pay. The only thing this card is missing is financing, so make sure to only use this card if you plan on paying off your new iPhone immediately.

