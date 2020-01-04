What you need to know
- The top 9 mobile devices activated this Christmas were all iPhones.
- The iPhone 11 was the most popular iPhone.
- Even the iPhone 6 Plus made the list.
Research from Flurry Analytics has revealed that Apple's iPhone accounted for the top nine devices activated this Christmas.
According to the report, iPhones made up nine of the top ten devices activated in the US between December 25-31. The tenth most activated device was Xiaomi's Mi 4 LTE.
The report also states that Apple enjoyed a share of around 40% of the holiday mobile device market, 40.6% from December 1-24, and 42.8% from December 25-31. In the same periods, Apple's closest rival Samsung held 26.3% and 23.5% respectively.
Whilst the dominance of Apple in the mobile market over Christmas might not surprise you, the composition of the list throws up a couple of surprises. According to Flurry, the iPhone 11 was the most popular device with a 6.2% share of activations between December 25-31. The rest of the list is as follows:
- iPhone XR - 5.27%
- iPhone 7 - 3.31%
- iPhone 8 - 3.10%
- iPhone 11 Pro Max - 3.01%
- iPhone 8 Plus - 2.97%
- iPhone 6 Plus - 2.95%
- iPhone 7 Plus - 2.35%
- iPhone X - 2.23%
That's right. According to Flurry, the iPhone 6 Plus was more popular than the iPhone X this holiday season, in fact, the iPhone 6, 7 and 8 Plus were all apparently more popular, suggesting that many buying gifts, or perhaps asking for them, still prefer Apple's larger form factor phones and potentially Touch ID.
Overall, Apple's iPhone and iPad models accounted for around 43% of all mobile device activations over the holidays, which seems like pretty going.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Casery's London Travel Backpack offers style and substance
Casery's London Travel Backpack is both stylish and functional. It holds your laptop and has room for your other essentials whether you are traveling to the office or around the globe.
Samsung and Apple dominate postpaid phone sales in the U.S.
Recent findings from a survey done by Wave7 Research revealed that in the month of December 2019, Apple and Samsung accounted for 90% of postpaid phone sales at the top four wireless carriers in the U.S.
LG preparing to manufacture new Gen-6 OLED panels for the 2020 iPhone
A report from Korean website The Elec claims that LG is upgrading its production facilities to enable the manufacturing of Gen-6 OLED panels for Apple's 2020 iPhone.
Protect your iPhone 11's screen from day one with a screen protector!
Planning to get a new iPhone on release day? Pick up one of these to cover your new iPhone from day one.