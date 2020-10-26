What you need to know
- Batteries don't take too kindly to being punctured.
- When YouTuber channel "What's Inside?" cut one with a Dremel, the obvious happened.
- Yup. It caught fire.
Pretty much everyone knows that batteries don't like being cut, punctured, or generally fiddled with. So when you take a Dremel to an iPhone 12 Pro there's likely to only be one outcome.
Yep. Fire.
That's exactly what YouTube channel "What's Inside?" found out when they nailed an iPhone 12 Pro to the back of a giant concrete statue of Zak 'JerryRigEverything' Nelson. Don't worry. That's a story that will be explained in the video!
Check it out.
Can't believe iPhone 12 Pro caught on FIRE!?
I don't think they mean that.
There's plenty to take in after the iPhone catches fire so stick with it. After all, what's the point of watching if we don't find out What's Inside?
Mysk: Link previews could share your location, expose data to third parties
Leaking IP addresses, and your location as a result, is just one of the problems with badly handled link previews.
AirPods, AirPods Pro to get refreshes starting the first half of 2021
Apple is said to be working on new versions of the popular AirPods and AirPods Pro earbuds.
More smartphone makers to follow Apple in ditching headphones from boxes
A recent DigiTimes report includes an indication that more smartphone makers will follow Apple's lead in ditching headphones from their smartphone boxes, a move that will benefit sales of true wireless products.
Which iPhone 12 Pro color is the best one? That's up to you!
Pacific Blue and Sapphire are two new colors on the iPhone 12 Pro. There's also Silver and Gold. Which one is right for you?