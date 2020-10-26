Pretty much everyone knows that batteries don't like being cut, punctured, or generally fiddled with. So when you take a Dremel to an iPhone 12 Pro there's likely to only be one outcome.

Yep. Fire.

That's exactly what YouTube channel "What's Inside?" found out when they nailed an iPhone 12 Pro to the back of a giant concrete statue of Zak 'JerryRigEverything' Nelson. Don't worry. That's a story that will be explained in the video!

Check it out.