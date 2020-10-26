Burning Iphone 12 ProSource: What's Inside?

What you need to know

  • Batteries don't take too kindly to being punctured.
  • When YouTuber channel "What's Inside?" cut one with a Dremel, the obvious happened.
  • Yup. It caught fire.

Pretty much everyone knows that batteries don't like being cut, punctured, or generally fiddled with. So when you take a Dremel to an iPhone 12 Pro there's likely to only be one outcome.

Yep. Fire.

That's exactly what YouTube channel "What's Inside?" found out when they nailed an iPhone 12 Pro to the back of a giant concrete statue of Zak 'JerryRigEverything' Nelson. Don't worry. That's a story that will be explained in the video!

Check it out.

Can't believe iPhone 12 Pro caught on FIRE!?

I don't think they mean that.

There's plenty to take in after the iPhone catches fire so stick with it. After all, what's the point of watching if we don't find out What's Inside?