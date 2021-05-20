A second report says that pre-orders for the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) are likely to be delayed because of supply constraints for the mini-LED display.

From Digitimes:

Delivery for the first wave of pre-orders for miniLED-backlit iPad Pro devices are likely to delay due to the issues with supplies for miniLED chips and backlight boards, according to industry sources.

The news follows a similar report from Bloomberg on Tuesday:

Apple Inc. is grappling with continued supply chain constraints for its new high-end iPad Pro, potentially compounding an already month-and-a-half wait for the company's priciest tablet. The latest iPad Pro officially goes on sale in about a week but buyers may not be able to get their hands on one until deep into July. Delivery dates for pre-orders already stretch into late June to early July. The primary issue: producing the 12.9-inch model's new MiniLED screen has so far proved challenging. Bloomberg News reported in April, before the device was announced, that the new device is facing supply constraints because of complexities surrounding the nascent technology. Apple's production partners are still struggling to produce the more intricate screens in larger quantities, people familiar with the matter said.

As Bloomberg notes only the larger iPad Pro sports the fancy new mini-LED display, meaning the 11-inch model remains unaffected.

Apple previously noted at its Q1 earnings call that it expects to miss out on $4 billion in revenue due to supply constraints in this quarter.