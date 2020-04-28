Apple recently announced some shiny new iPad Pro models, but not everyone should immediately place an order for the latest device. The now previous-gen models are seeing some significant discounts at B&H now that they have been officially discontinued by Apple with as much as $200 taken off their prices.

That means you can snag the 256GB 11-inch device for as little as $799 or get the larger-screened version with 64GB for the same price. Many other configurations of both sizes are also seeing steep discounts with some of the offers being matched at Amazon. With most people still being asked to stay in and work from home, it's a good time to have a powerful tablet in hand to stay entertained and continue working.

Pro savings Apple iPad Pro (2018) Featuring a beautiful edge-to-edge display, A12X Bionic processor, Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard support, the previous-gen iPad Pro is still a powerhouse. Various 11- and 12.9-inch configurations are on sale with up to $200 off while supplies last. Up to $200 off See at B&H

There are many reasons why you might opt for the 2018 iPad Pro rather than the new 2020 model, but price is possibly one key factor. Going for the previous-gen saves you a chunk of cash and you're still getting a highly performant device. The 2018 iPad Pro has the same stunning Liquid Retina edge-to-edge display as the new model, Face ID, Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard Folio support. It's also packing the super-powerful A12X Bionic chip which is only bested marginally by the 2020 model's A12Z Bionic chip. The 2018 model even supports Apple's extremely cool Magic Keyboard with built-in trackpad that just started shipping.

The main differences center around the new camera module in the 2020 devices which features a 12MP standard wide-angle lens and a 10MP ultra-wide lens as well as a LiDAR scanner than stands to be a huge boon for AR use cases. There's also a new studio-quality mic array. If those things matter to you, go for the 2020 model.

It's worth checking out our 5-star review and second look at the 2018 iPad Pro for an in-depth take on all its features and capabilities.

Protect for less Apple Smart Folio for iPad Pro 12.9-inch The Smart Folio for 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2018) offers protection for both the front and back. It also provides open-to-wake and close-to-sleep functionality. This is the lowest we've ever seen it go. $30.00 $99.00 $69 off See at Verizon

While you're in the mood to save money, check out this Apple Smart Folio deal for the 2018 12.9-inch iPad Pro. It's down to just $30 in charcoal color via Verizon Wireless which is the lowest we've seen it go at almost $70 off. It protects the front and back of your new device and is definitely worth picking up at that price.

If you don't want or need all the power that the iPad Pro has to offer, you may want to instead opt for the updated 10.5-inch iPad Air or the latest 10.2-inch iPad, both of which now support the Smart Keyboard and first-gen Apple Pencil at a more affordable price.

To browse all of the current iPad promotions and price drops, be sure to take a look at our best iPad deals roundup for more.