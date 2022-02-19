Best Screen Protectors for 12.9-inch iPad Pro iMore 2022
You've got the biggest, most beautiful screen on a portable device, and you'd like to keep it pristine. A screen protector might be a good idea. Whether you prefer tempered glass, plastic, or even liquid, we've got you covered. Here are some of the best screen protectors for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 2018 and later. And yes, these screen protectors will work perfectly with the 2021 iPad Pro as well.
- Most popular: Tech Armor Ballistic Glass Screen Protector
- Hardend protection: amFilm (2 Pack) for iPad Pro 12.9
- For artists: XIRON PaperLike Screen Protector
- Plastic protection: Supershieldz Screen Protector
- Glass protection: ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Plus
With this screen protector, you get screen responsiveness, protection from bumps/fingerprints/scratches, easy bubble-free installation, and the full clarity of your device's screen. Tech Armor is one of the most popular screen protector brands for good reason.
This tempered glass screen protector is thick enough to protect your screen from some pretty big bashes but won't interfere with Face ID. It comes with a special installation kit to help make sure you don't end up with bubbles or dust marks.
Get the look and feel of paper on your iPad Pro with a PaperLike Screen Protector. It's perfect for art, note-taking, and anyone using an Apple Pencil or other alternative stylus.
If you'd like something a bit more solid but still extremely lightweight, this PET material screen protector adds almost no bulk or weight to your iPad. It's not going to be as protective as glass, but it will certainly prevent scratches. You get three in this package. Note that this is a matte screen protector.
The company behind the InvisibleShield Glass Plus has made a name for itself by creating high-quality tech accessories, much like this 12.9-inch iPad Pro screen protector. The Glass Plus is made from smooth tempered glass, which offers remarkable touch sensitivity while keeping things crystal clear for viewing. It also features oil-resistant technology to keep fingerprints at bay as you tap away.
Keep it protected
If you want protection that you can see and feel, I'd recommend the Tech Armor Screen Protector. This is a known brand that makes quality products you can trust. If you're an artist looking for a more natural feel when using the Apple Pencil or a supported stylus on your iPad Pro, try Paperlike for a, well, paper-like experience.
If you want something thick enough to protect your screen, then the amFilm Glass Screen Protector is a good pick. It won't interfere with Face ID and it can hold its own against some pretty heavy hits. Just take care to follow the instructions when installing to avoid any unwanted bubbles. No matter what kind you're looking for, we're sure one of these best screen protectors for a 12.9-inch iPad Pro will be the perfect fit. Be sure to also check out some of the best cases for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro as well for maximum protection!
