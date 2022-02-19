Best Screen Protectors for 12.9-inch iPad Pro iMore 2022

You've got the biggest, most beautiful screen on a portable device, and you'd like to keep it pristine. A screen protector might be a good idea. Whether you prefer tempered glass, plastic, or even liquid, we've got you covered. Here are some of the best screen protectors for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 2018 and later. And yes, these screen protectors will work perfectly with the 2021 iPad Pro as well.

Keep it protected

If you want protection that you can see and feel, I'd recommend the Tech Armor Screen Protector. This is a known brand that makes quality products you can trust. If you're an artist looking for a more natural feel when using the Apple Pencil or a supported stylus on your iPad Pro, try Paperlike for a, well, paper-like experience.

If you want something thick enough to protect your screen, then the amFilm Glass Screen Protector is a good pick. It won't interfere with Face ID and it can hold its own against some pretty heavy hits. Just take care to follow the instructions when installing to avoid any unwanted bubbles. No matter what kind you're looking for, we're sure one of these best screen protectors for a 12.9-inch iPad Pro will be the perfect fit. Be sure to also check out some of the best cases for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro as well for maximum protection!