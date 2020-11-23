Apple has long been rumored to have a new iPad Pro with mini-LED and OLED screens coming at some point in 2021 and now a new report pins that down as the first and second half of the year, depending on which technology you're looking for.

In term of OLED, The Elect has Apple launching an iPad Pro with the screen technology in the second half of 2021, with Samsung Display and LG Display set to provide the panels. B both companies already work with Apple on iPhone.

However, mini-LED is going to arrive before that, with a target of the first half of 2021 mentioned. And while the move to mini-LED could see the screens themselves become thicker than traditional LCD, the positives far outway that negative.

Apple is expected to use direct backlight LCD panels for the iPad Pro launching in the first half of 2021. This will make the panels thicker compared to the currently used edge method __ where backlight is attached at the sides of the LCD panels and a light guide plate is used to spread the light to the whole screen. However, using direct backlight will allow selective turning on and off of LED __ this allows for local dimming that increases contrast ratio. The edge method had required all the lights to be turned on and off at once.

The iPad Pro was last given a refresh in March of this year, although that only added a slight speed bump and the LiDAR Scanner that is now present on Apple's high-end iPhones. A full refresh, complete with external redesign, is likely to come alongside the change in screen tech in the first half of next year.

Of course, that's assuming The Elec's data is correct. We've been here with component suppliers before – and it isn't beyond the realms of possibility that this isn't Samsung Display or LG Display talking itself up for whatever reason.

Money. It's always money.