Industry analyst Jeff Pu has predicted that Apple will release several new mini-LED based products in 2021.

As reported by MacRumors:

Apple plans to release several higher-end devices with Mini-LED displays in 2021, including a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro in the first quarter, a new 16-inch MacBook Pro in the second quarter, and a new 27-inch iMac in the second half of the year, according to Jeff Pu, an analyst at Chinese research firm GF Securities.

As the report notes, this reflects predictions from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has previously stated that Apple's Mini-LED-based lineup will be delayed until next year. From the most recent report:

The report notes that Ming-Chi Kuo has previously predicted the release of a new iPad Pro, iPad, iPad Mini, iMac Pro, and new MacBook Pros this year, all sporting Mini LED displays. Given that this latest timeline pushes the final assembly of Mini LED devices back into Q4, it now seems very unlikely that Apple will be able to announce these devices this year.

Specifically, Pu says that Apple plans to release a new 16-inch MacBook Pro, a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro, and a new iMac. Kuo has also suggested there will be a 14-inch MacBook Pro, a 10.2-inch iPad, and a 7.9-inch iPad Mini.

Mini-LED is a lot smaller than current offerings, perhaps making future devices thinner and lighter. They should also bring iOS devices improved contrast ratios and are much cheaper to produce than standard LED displays.