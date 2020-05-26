What you need to know
- Analyst Jeff Pu has given his prediction for Apple's rumored Mini-LED devices.
- He says that they'll launch next year.
- Specifically, he referred to a new iPad Pro, 16-inch MacBook Pro, and a 27-inch iMac.
Industry analyst Jeff Pu has predicted that Apple will release several new mini-LED based products in 2021.
As reported by MacRumors:
Apple plans to release several higher-end devices with Mini-LED displays in 2021, including a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro in the first quarter, a new 16-inch MacBook Pro in the second quarter, and a new 27-inch iMac in the second half of the year, according to Jeff Pu, an analyst at Chinese research firm GF Securities.
As the report notes, this reflects predictions from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has previously stated that Apple's Mini-LED-based lineup will be delayed until next year. From the most recent report:
The report notes that Ming-Chi Kuo has previously predicted the release of a new iPad Pro, iPad, iPad Mini, iMac Pro, and new MacBook Pros this year, all sporting Mini LED displays. Given that this latest timeline pushes the final assembly of Mini LED devices back into Q4, it now seems very unlikely that Apple will be able to announce these devices this year.
Specifically, Pu says that Apple plans to release a new 16-inch MacBook Pro, a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro, and a new iMac. Kuo has also suggested there will be a 14-inch MacBook Pro, a 10.2-inch iPad, and a 7.9-inch iPad Mini.
Mini-LED is a lot smaller than current offerings, perhaps making future devices thinner and lighter. They should also bring iOS devices improved contrast ratios and are much cheaper to produce than standard LED displays.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple loses number one tablet spot to Huawei in China
Despite a surge in demand for tablets, shipments in China fell by 30% in the first quarter of 2020, and Apple lost its top spot to Huawei.
Apple's Sydney store to reopen May 28
Apple's newly-renovated flagship store on George St. in Sydney will reopen from Thursday, May 28, in line with social distancing guidelines and for limited hours.
Apple pushes tons of app updates to the App Store, hoping to make them work
Friday saw a lot of people reporting that they couldn't make iPhone and iPad apps launch anymore. There was a workaround, but Apple seems to be hoping to fix it by re-releasing a ton of app updates.
Your iPhone 11 Pro will love these screen protectors!
The screen on your new iPhone is very expensive to replace. Because of this, you may want to consider buying an inexpensive screen protector