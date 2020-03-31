Dark Sky is an immensely popular weather app for local weather, and in a blog post released today, Dark Sky announced it's joining Apple.

"Our goal has always been to provide the world with the best weather information possible, to help as many people as we can stay dry and safe, and to do so in a way that respects your privacy. There is no better place to accomplish these goals than at Apple. We're thrilled to have the opportunity to reach far more people, with far more impact, than we ever could alone."

Dark Sky's hyper-local forecasts have been available on iOS and Android for years now, but with this recent acquisition, there are changes afoot.

The iOS app will remain unaffected for now and continue to be available for download; however, the Android app will not be so lucky.

"The (Android) app will no longer be available for download. Service to existing users and subscribers will continue until July 1, 2020, at which point the app will be shut down. Subscribers who are still active at that time will receive a refund."

The company also announced that the website forecasts, maps, and embeds will continue until July 1, 2020, as well; however, the website will remain active "beyond that time" for API and iOS app support.

As for its API service, which it provides to plently of users and developers alike, it will end at the end of next year.

"Our API service for existing customers is not changing today, but we will no longer accept new signups. The API will continue to function through the end of 2021."

It will be interesting to see how Apple incorporates Dark Sky into its services and just how many changes we may see to the Apple Weather app. Frankly, the Apple Weather app is pretty lackluster, and I hope this acquisition sparks a new redesign and increased features on future iOS builds.