What you need to know Apple has released a new Shot on iPhone 11 Pro video on its YouTube channel.

"Experiments IV: Fire & Ice" puts the iPhone 11 Pro in some extreme heat and cold scenarios.

The company also released a behind the scenes video along with the film.

Apple has debuted a new Shot on iPhone 11 Pro film to its YouTube channel. The video, titled "Experiments IV: Fire & Ice", is the latest in a series of videos focused on shooting macro videography with different elements and materials. The latest video shows off the iPhone 11 Pro's impressive low light videography capability as well as the sharpness and focusing of its new wide and telephoto lenses. The phone is used to capture, as the video's title alludes to, fire and ice in a number of interesting ways.

"Immerse yourself in Experiments IV: Fire & Ice. See how iPhone 11 Pro can capture incredible footage of elements at their most extreme."

The company also posted a behind the scenes video to go along with the actual film. The video shows how the creators of the video fabricated together really unique scenarios to create interesting reactions for the iPhone 11 Pro to capture.