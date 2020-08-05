What you need to know
- Apple has released a new "Shot on iPhone" video.
- "Vertical Cinema" takes viewers through classic film genres in a new way.
- They also released a behind the scenes video along with it.
The iPhone 11 Pro proves that mobile cinematography is possible, even in vertical mode.
Apple has released a new "Shot on iPhone" video called "Vertical Cinema". The film is created by Damien Chazelle, the director behind "La La Land" and "Whiplash," and reimagines classic genres in a new way.
A journey through cinema history is reimagined for the vertical screen in Damien Chazelle's "The Stunt Double," a short film Shot on iPhone 11 Pro. Watch as classic genres are flipped on their side, from action movies to silent films, spy flicks to westerns, reframing and modernizing the movie magic we know and love.
Apple has also shared a behind the scenes video into the making of the film, titled "Making Vertical Cinema." The video features award-winning Director of Photography Linus Sandgren and other designers.
A crash course in turning vertical video into vertical cinema from Damien Chazelle, Shot on iPhone 11 Pro. Take a look behind the scenes as we explore how to create your own cinematic look and feel, learn a few tricks for the wide angle lens, and find out how to compose shots for the vertical screen—all featuring insights from Academy Award® winning DP Linus Sandgren, BAFTA® winning production designer Shane Valentino, critically-acclaimed costume designer April Napier, and more.
