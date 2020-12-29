Reported by The Washington Post, Apple has lost its legal battle with Corellium, the security research firm that created virtual iPhones that Apple had filed a copyright claim against.

The judge in the case ruled that Corellium's creation of virtual iPhones was not a copyright violation, in part because it was designed to help improve the security for all iPhone users. Corellium wasn't creating a competing product for consumers. Rather, it was a research tool for a comparatively small number of customers.

Judge Rodney Smith called those claims "Puzzling, if not disingenuous."

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In the lawsuit, Apple argued that Corellium's products could be dangerous if they fall into the wrong hands because security flaws discovered by Corellium could be used to hack iPhones. Apple also argued that Corellium sells its product indiscriminately, a claim Corellium denied.

Will Strafach, a security researcher, says that the decision will lead to Apple devices being even safer for consumers.